Medical Devices Outsourcing Market to Hit USD 232.8 Bn by 2028 | Transparency Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical devices outsourcing market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028, and is anticipated to reach US$ 232.8 Bn by 2028.
Rapid increase in usage of embedded software in smart medical devices is likely to boost the demand for medical devices outsourcing services. Growing trend of adoption of patient-centric drug development approach is also likely to fuel the demand for medical devices outsourcing by biopharmaceutical organizations. Rapid increase in aging populations in several countries is expected to fuel the demand for smart medical devices in order to diagnose and treat chronic conditions.
Market Snapshot:
|Attribute
|Detail
|Market Size Value
|US$ 102.6 Bn in 2020
|Market Forecast Value
|US$ 232.8 Bn by 2028
|CAGR
|11.2%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2028
Rise in adoption of patient-centric medical devices is a key trend that is expected to offer significant business growth opportunities to companies in the medical devices outsourcing market. Outsourcing companies are offering expertise in the design, engineering, and testing of smart medical devices such as wearable and diagnostic devices. Surge in demand for software outsourcing platforms among medical devices manufacturers is expected to bolster the market growth.
Key Findings of Study
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
Developed regions, especially Europe and North America, are estimated to be lucrative markets for medical devices outsourcing, driven by stringent implementation of regulations by outsourcing service providers. Notable regulations include ISO 13485 Medical Devices Quality Management System, ISO 14971:2019, and ISO 9001 and related standards. These standards comprise a wide range of requirements and specifications pertaining to quality system for the medical device industry.
Outsourcing service providers, especially manufacturers of medical components and accessories in the U.S. and the European Union, are adhering to these guidelines. This factor is significantly influencing the market growth dynamics positively in the last few years. Several small-sized providers, however, lack awareness about these regulations and hence do not comply with accreditations to these certifications. This presents an unmet market demand, and hence outsourcing companies and global certification service are working together to address this gap.
Competition Landscape
The business landscape is fragmented, with the presence of several local and global players in the medical devices outsourcing market. Key players operating in the medical devices outsourcing market are Accellent, Inc., Cirtec Medical Systems LLC, Active Implants Corporation, MDMI Technologies, Inc., Micro Systems Engineering GmbH, Creganna-Tactx Medical, and Avail Medical Product
Medical Devices Outsourcing Market Segmentation
Services Outsourced for Medical Devices
Class of Medical Devices
Application
Region
