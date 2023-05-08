SUN SENTINEL NAMES LEMARTEC A WINNER OF THE SOUTH FLORIDA TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD
Lemartec has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by South Florida's Top Workplaces.
Our team matters. It’s just cultural for us. We can only accomplish the extraordinary and find true meaning in our work when we come together and collaborate as a team. We’re not here to be average.”COCONUT GROVE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemartec has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by South Florida's Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
— Manny Garcia-Tuñon, President, Lemartec
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Manny Garcia-Tuñon, President of Lemartec commented, "Our team matters. It’s just cultural for us. We can only accomplish the extraordinary and find true meaning in our work when we come together and collaborate as a true team. We’re not here to be average. At Lemartec everyone is a contributor – to our culture, our goals, and our success. Here, everyone strives. We provide a wide spectrum of training, and we promote from within. We expect excellence for our organization, and we hold ourselves accountable. If you work at Lemartec it’s because you want to be part of something that’s bigger than yourself."
ABOUT
Lemartec is a national General Contractor/Construction Management Firm, and MasTec’s General Contractor. We focus on industrial, transportation, sports & entertainment, education, and mission critical projects.
Lemartec's commitment to employee well-being, professional growth opportunities, positive work culture, competitive compensation and benefits, and exciting projects and clients make it an ideal workplace as compared to any industry. Employees at Lemartec enjoy a supportive, inclusive, and rewarding work environment, making it a top choice for hard-working individuals seeking a fulfilling career in the construction and engineering industry.
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
