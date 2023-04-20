Local Rare Cancer Foundation Hosts Gathering of World Experts

FLC Scientific Summit will be held at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich on April 24 – 26.
GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 70 cancer specialists from leading research institutions throughout the U.S. and abroad will gather in Greenwich next week for a three day scientific summit.
The experts will share information, research progress, and strategies for improving the treatment of the rare cancer, fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC). FLC is an aggressive form of liver cancer that tends to strike teens and young adults with otherwise healthy livers. Currently, the disease has no clinically-proven systemic treatments, but ongoing research efforts are building a base of knowledge that will hopefully lead to the development of effective therapies.
The FLC Scientific Summit will be held at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich on April 24 – 26. The event is sponsored by the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation, a Greenwich-based organization that has supported research on FLC for more than a decade. This summit will be FCF’s fifth international gathering of key investigators, designed to:
• Bring together the fibrolamellar research and treatment community to share the latest research
• Collaborate in search of a cure for FLC
• Identify key infrastructural needs of the research community, and
• Advise the Foundation on its research roadmap and future plans.
Research scientists participating in the conference represent top-tier institutions, including Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Rockefeller University, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and many other institutions from the United States and Europe.
Kurt Losert, FCF’s CEO, describes the scientific meeting as “a significant milestone in the growing collaboration among cancer researchers who are committed to sharing insights and developing new approaches to improve outcomes for patients struggling with this devastating illness.”
About the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation:
FCF, a public 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Greenwich, CT, was founded in 2009 by Tucker Davis, a FLC patient. Since its inception, FCF has funded over $12 million in research across more than two dozen major institutions in the U.S. and internationally. Today FCF is the leading non-governmental funder of FLC research.100% of all donations directly fund research. All FCF’s overhead and administrative costs are paid by the Charles A. and Marna Davis Foundation and Stone Point Capital. For more information, visit www.fibrofoundation.org and also interact with us on our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media contacts:
Greg Walsh – President, Walsh Public Relations greg@walshpr.com 203-216-6101
Kurt Losert – CEO, Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation klosert@fibrofoundation.org 617-640-8054
