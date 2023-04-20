Governor Malloy, State and Local Officials Break Ground on the Future Site of Hartford's Parkville Market Food Hall, Shopping Mall, and Community Hub in the Historic Parkville Neighborhood Expected to Open in April 2019 9/13/2018 Governor Malloy…

Press Releases

09/20/2018

Governor Malloy, State and Local Officials Break Ground on the Future Site of Hartford's Parkville Market

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today joined Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner James Redeker, developer Carlos Mouta, and other state and local officials for a ceremonial ground breaking at the future site of Parkville Market, located at 1400 Park Street in Hartford in the historic Parkville neighborhood. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story food market is expected to bring around 150 new jobs to the area.

“I have always said that Connecticut should be investing in building communities where people want to live and businesses want to grow – walkable communities with easy access to public transportation,” Governor Malloy said. “Parkville Market will do just that. Located just steps from the CTfastrak station, the market is yet another example of positive economic development in the capital city, showcasing the talent and diversity of Connecticut’s chefs and restauranteurs while bringing a renewed sense of excitement to the city. This project is a win-win.”

Parkville Market is a food hall, community hub, shopping mall, and cultural exploration center being developed for the purpose of bringing together the Hartford and broader New England communities. With an emphasis on diverse, authentic, and local purveyors, the market will serve as both a neighborhood staple and dining destination offering a variety of cuisines from Brazilian to Vietnamese, rotisserie chicken to freshly baked pastries, and products including, but not limited to the highest quality produce, fish, meat, flowers, coffee, spices, bread, and cold-pressed juice. Housed in a soon-to-be completed, beautifully renovated 20,000 square foot warehouse space that is formerly the home of the Bishop Ladder Co., the market will be the only one of its kind in Connecticut.

“There’s tremendous energy in Parkville right now thanks to a real influx of entrepreneurs, creative industries, and housing and entertainment options,” Mayor Bronin said. “Parkville Market will be an exciting addition to an area that’s on the rise, and the market itself will represent and showcase the incredible diversity of the Parkville neighborhood. I’m incredibly grateful to Carlos Mouta for his vision and commitment to Parkville, as well as to our legislative delegation and the Malloy administration for their support through the Small Business Express Program.”

“Parkville Market is an example of the ongoing cultural and commercial renaissance taking place in the Parkville community,” Mouta said. “We’re thrilled to be breaking ground today with the support of so many in the neighborhood, city, and state.”

The state, through the Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Small Business Express Program (EXP), provided a $300,000 loan and $100,000 grant for the project. To date, EXP has been utilized by 1,955 companies, pledging to create over 8,000 new jobs and retain over 21,000 jobs.

“Our Small Business Express Program has provided low interest loans and grants to almost 2,000 companies across the state,” DECD Commissioner Catherine Smith said. “Today’s groundbreaking is a great example of how this innovative program is helping revitalize communities across the state while creating new jobs.”

“Since CTfastrak started service in 2015, we have seen more than $200 million in transit-oriented development along the nine-mile route,” CTDOT Commissioner Redeker said. “Today, Parkville is a more vibrant community in large part because of these investments. We are transforming neighborhoods and improving the quality of life across Connecticut.”

The market is expected to open in April 2019.

For Immediate Release: September 20, 2018

Contact: Leigh Appleby

Office of Governor Dannel P. Malloy

Leigh.Appleby@ct.gov

860-524-7337 (office)

860-818-1824 (cell)

Contact: Jim Watson

Department of Economic and Community Development

Jim.Watson@ct.gov

860-500-2482 (office)

860-306-3737 (cell)