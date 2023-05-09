Does the Jacuzzi really close at 8PM? Consider that the "Rules Are Fake", a new release from ellee ven  

"Rules Are Fake"

It’s more important now than ever to be able to recognize what’s fake.” — ellee ven

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City, NEW YORK— ellee ven and rapper Prodéje release their next single “Rules Are Fake” on May 9th, 2023, less than a month after her last track hit streaming services worldwide. Recorded at The Groovalution’s West Coast Recording HQ Larrabee Studios earlier this year, ellee ven and Prodéje were once again joined by their band and Producer Terry Santiel for this statement song.

The original track for “Rules Are Fake” was written and produced by veteran drummer Jody Giachello. Jody has a distinctive acid jazz rock vibe and has long been the rhythmic backbone of The Groovalution. Prodéje raps about falseness in the world around you and recognizing when things aren’t real or genuine.

“It’s frustrating at times, living in a world where you’re guilted into an arbitrary, or fake, set of rules,” says ellee ven. “My belief is that there are laws, like don’t kill, but then there are rules. Created by who knows who. Does the jacuzzi really close at 8PM? Just like the song says, my only 'rule' is that 'You can’t win if you don’t play.’ It’s more important now than ever to be able to recognize what’s fake.”

As a means of artistic independence, and some might say as a protest against what many song writers consider “rules”, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. Through her independent efforts, ellee ven’s music has earned over 16 million listens in 138 countries. She has 5 more songs slated for release this year alone, as well as another recording session and 2 live performances on the books.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven’s lifestyle brand is also called The Groovalution and she has spearheaded the creation of a quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find “Rules Are Fake” and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.