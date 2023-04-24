Fibroid Fighters Releases “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” YouTube Video for National Infertility Awareness Week

Fibroid Fighters Ambassador, Erica Taylor, speaks with actor, Kellee Stewart on Fibroid Fighters’ Break the Silence, Break the Behavior YouTube video series, during National Infertility Week. Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) is a non-surgical fibroid removal treatment that preserves fertility in women who suffer from fibroids and want to conceive. The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s’ health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids.

Actor Kellee Stewart and TV Film Producer Erica Taylor Share their Infertility Struggles

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Northbrook, IL, April 24, 2023—Fibroid Fighters Foundation, a non-profit that supports women suffering from fibroid disease, features actor Kellee Stewart on its Break the Silence, Break the Behavior YouTube video series during National Infertility Week. Stewart, who has appeared on All American, Rookie Feds, and Chicago Med, is the creator and host of the Instagram Live “Warrior Wednesdays,” which features information about egg-freezing fertility options.

Fibroid Fighters Ambassador and host Erica Taylor talks with Stewart about the challenges faced by over 26 million women suffering from fibroids, especially when trying to conceive. Depending on their location in the uterus, fibroids can be a factor in infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss. The program, “Fibroids and Infertility,” is being released as part of a campaign for National Infertility Week, April 23 – 29.

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous tumors often appearing during childbearing years and can grow as large as a melon. Approximately 25% to 50% of women with fibroids are symptomatic, experiencing heavy menses, reproductive issues, pain, increased urinary frequency, and anemia.

In addition to causing infertility, surgical treatment for fibroids is often prescribed, such as hysterectomies that end a woman’s ability to become pregnant. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly half a million hysterectomies are done annually.

USA Fibroid Fighters Founder Yan Katsnelson, M.D., says that too many hysterectomies are being performed. “It’s important to educate women about fibroids and treatment options and advocate for earlier prevention, such as ultrasound screenings as part of a regular check-up, so fibroid disease doesn’t lead to infertility.”

Many women delay fibroid treatment because they are worried about needing a hysterectomy. A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology found that as many as one in five women who underwent a hysterectomy for a benign condition may not have needed the procedure.

Unfortunately, non-surgical procedures, such as uterine fibroid embolization performed by an interventional radiologist, are often not provided as a treatment option. Fibroid Fighters works to provide information to women so they can make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

“We rarely talk about fertility with ourselves or each other until we’re actively trying to conceive. And, if it doesn’t work, we panic," says Stewart, who advocates for women to learn about egg freezing that provides options for conception.

The exclusive interview on the Break the Silence, Break the Behavior Video is being released on the Fibroid Fighters' website on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Stewart and Taylor share their experiences dealing with infertility and how it impacted their reproductive health.

For information about fibroids and treatment options, call 855-455-5262 or visit www.fibroidfighters.org.



About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the American public about the health, social, and economic damages caused by uterine fibroids with a focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.

About “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior”

The video series “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” offers in-depth interviews with legislators, health activists and celebrities. Its goal is to bring attention to the fibroid epidemic and its effect on women’s health, emotional well-being, family lives and careers.

Break the Silence, Break the Behavior: Fibroids and Infertility