HMP Global's 2023 Rx Summit brings together more than 3,000 stakeholders 'from federal to family' working to address the U.S. drug misuse crisis

Annual gathering in Atlanta focused on rapidly changing addiction and enforcement landscape, with heightened focus on implications of new federal laws, xylazine, and naloxone
ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As xylazine and fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to surge nationwide, more than 3,000 stakeholders "from federal to family" working to address this crisis gathered for HMP Global's 2023 Rx and Illicit Drug Summit, the largest annual meeting focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery.
Rx Summit was held April 10 – 13 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The educational program addressed a rapidly changing addiction and enforcement landscape, with expert-led sessions that incorporated evolving data and emerging threats with the most up-to-date information possible.
During Rx Summit:
"By declaring xylazine combined with fentanyl as an emerging threat, we are being proactive in our approach to save lives and creating new tools for public health and public safety officials and communities across the nation," Gupta said.
Rx Summit is the largest national collaboration of professionals from local, state, and federal agencies, business, academia, treatment providers, and allied communities impacted by prescription drug misuse and illicit drug use. It is the leading event for decision-makers and allied professionals working to address this public health emergency.
"Rx Summit has a strong focus on bringing people together across disciplines and across communities to network and develop strategies for prevention, treatment, and recovery," said Doug Edwards, Senior Vice President, HMP Education. "The critical work being done at Rx Summit will ripple out into communities throughout the nation. As overdose deaths continue at alarming rates, it is vital to raise awareness of this issue and develop solutions that save lives."
The 2023 educational agenda included a diverse array of session topics along nine learning tracks: Clinical, Prevention – Overdose, Prevention – Primary, Public Safety, Advocacy, Treatment & Recovery, Technology, Trending Topics, and Illicit Drugs.
"Rx Summit was a great opportunity to meet people and network," said Guanhui Chen, a post-graduate year 1 pharmacy resident and a presenter at Rx Summit. "This is the biggest conference I have ever attended, and our session on xylazine was very well received. People approached us afterward and asked questions for 45 minutes. … It was an honor to be here."
Joanna Risby, managed care pharmacy resident with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said she had the opportunity to talk to people from multiple states about the role of pharmacies in the drug misuse and overdose crisis.
"We are working to expand access into rural communities and end stigmas in Tennessee," she said. "I had a lot of conversations about what other states are doing and how they are getting people on board with recovery. It was great to share ideas and hear different perspectives."
Participants and attendees included counselors, social workers, therapists, psychologists, and interventionists; physicians, psychiatrists, nurses, pharmacists, and dentists; advocates, families, and people in recovery; law enforcement and other first responders; and public health and prevention professionals.
