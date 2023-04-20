Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake Completes an Extensive Revitalization Project

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, proudly announces a fresh chapter in the life of the Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake. The 124-room hotel located at 18100 Saturn Lane is pleased to unveil its new look after completing refreshing updates to the furniture and finishes throughout the guestrooms, public spaces and meeting rooms. The hotel is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake is situated within walking distance to several restaurants and is the only hotel within walking distance to NASA Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston. The four-story property offers guests convenient access to the Kemah Boardwalk, Big League Dreams, downtown Houston, the Theater District and Museum District.

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our newly renovated Courtyard by Marriott NASA/Clear Lake" said Judy Cluck, VP of Sales and Marketing, LBA Hospitality. "The location of the hotel coupled with the upgrades from this renovation, will provide guests traveling for leisure or business with an impressive experience."

The hotel's guestrooms were refreshed with new carpeting, furniture, artwork, wall coverings and draperies. Guests will enjoy Courtyard's signature features such as functional workspace, spacious bathrooms, and complimentary WiFi, a microwave and mini-fridge. Other guestroom amenities include the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to stream their devices through the large HDTV.

Amenities at the Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake include an outdoor swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness center, three meeting rooms with a combined 1,600 square-feet of functional meeting space, a 24-hour Market and the Bistro restaurant which proudly brews Starbuck's coffee, and serves refreshing breakfast choices in the morning and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening.

For more information on the Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake or to make reservations please call directly at 281-333-0220, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,200 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

judyc@lbaproperties.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courtyard-by-marriott-houston-nasaclear-lake-completes-an-extensive-revitalization-project-301803326.html

SOURCE LBA Hospitality