Royalties Inc. Announces Completion of $550,000 Financing and Acquisition of Apple Alert Tones Sound Recording Royalties

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Royalties Inc. RI ("the Company") announces the completion of a non-brokered private placement offering announced on April 12, 2023 of Royalties Inc. at a price of 5 cents per share for 11,000,000 shares for proceeds of $550,000 from a Director and Music Royalties Inc. The funds were previously advanced as part of the CSE listing application for working capital and for an acquisition in January 2023 of a cash flowing royalty in the amount of C$184,704 (US$137,900) which generated C$28,560 (US$21,323) in the prior year, paid monthly. The acquisition is for 415 tracks, for a term of "Author Life of Rights (70+ years)". "New Message" Alert Tone royalties are generated from the purchase by consumers of downloads on the Apple iTunes ringtone store on iPhones. Alert Tones are short message-based ringtones.

The Offering is being made pursuant to certain Canadian prospectus exemptions, including the "existing securityholder" exemption and "purchasers advised by investment dealers" exemption, where applicable. Both the "existing securityholder" and "purchasers advised by investment dealers" exemptions are collectively referred to as the "Existing Security holder and Retail Investor Exemptions". Existing shareholders of the Company who wish to subscribe for common shares pursuant to the Offering, who held common shares of the Company as of April 11, 2023 and who continue to hold common shares of the Company, and who are permitted to subscribe under the "existing securityholder" exemption should contact the Company pursuant to the contact information set forth. Closing of the Offering has been approved by the CSE and all securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance of such securities. The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed.

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. has a stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), a Canadian-based private company that acquires passive music royalties from rightsholders (including but not limited to artists, producers and songwriters) and currently holds a portfolio of approximately 25 cash-flowing music royalties. MRI is currently paying a monthly dividend generating a 6% annual yield.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty repurchased in July 2019, on the Bilbao project silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("Minera Portree") which holds an asserted claim to a 2% net smelter royalty on six mining concessions located adjacent to the Cozamin Mine operated by Capstone Mining Corp., which claim is challenged by Capstone.

