Go Green this Earth Day with the New Earth Day Token Bundle

Get the Cat, Top Hat, Scottie Dog and T-Rex in sparkling green jade, between the 20th and 27th April, and support One Tree Planted!

London, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Marmalade Game Studio are supporting One Tree Planted! A limited edition Earth Day Token Bundle will be available from April 20th to the 27th, featuring classic tokens in sparkling green jade. At the end of the week, we will plant 1000 trees with One Tree Planted and make this world a little greener.

The Earth Day Token Bundle is the classic set, reimagined. Bringing green awareness to the board, the jade Cat, Top Hat, Scottie Dog and T-Rex will standout in any theme. After the 28th the bundle will no longer be available, so it really is a limited time event!

This Earth Day marks the 53rd anniversary of the environmental movement. Since April 22nd 1970, people from ~200 countries around the world have come together to take action towards a more sustainable future. Earth Day isn't just about the big, government-level changes. It also celebrates the choices we can all make to help keep our environment stable.

One Tree Planted are working tirelessly to ensure the future of our planet. They are currently seeking funding for projects in Latin America, including: Mexico, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Brazil, Honduras, and Argentina. The trees planted in these countries will impact weather systems around the world, improving life everywhere. Their work stretches around the globe, where they're restoring forests as vital habitats and features in our fight against climate change. Through this limited time event, we hope to raise awareness for the vital work One Tree Planted are doing, as well as bringing something beautiful to the Monopoly board.

Mike Willis, co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said:

As a company, we don't just want to support charities, we want to provide our players with a chance to support important causes as well. In buying the Earth Day Token Bundle, players will know that they've contributed to global reforestation efforts, and they'll raise more awareness every time they play. It's a win-win for the planet. With in-game purchases like this, there are no shipping costs or carbon emissions to worry about. It's a green product through and through.

Trees help to combat global warming in many surprising ways. They absorb carbon dioxide, dust and pollutants, reduce wind speeds, cool the air as they release moisture and oxygen, and reflect heat away from the surface of the planet. They can also prevent flooding and soil erosion caused by storms.

The planting of trees has never been more important, and with the Earth Day Token Bundle and One Tree Planted, Marmalade Game Studio are ready to work with their players to make the world a little greener.

The Earth Day Token Bundle will be available in-game from April 20th to April 27th, priced $4.99/4.49/ 4.99

