Restoring Horn & Hardart: A Defining Moment For An Iconic Brand

After more than 30 years, Horn & Hardart is once again serving up a memorable experience for its customers.
We are excited to bring the experience of the Automat to the next generation. Whether it be online, at home, or in a retail location in the future.”
— David Arena, CEO of Horn & Hardart
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the last Automat closed its doors in 1991, it seemed that we would never see the return of such a unique part of American history. Now, after more than 30 years, the famous Automat logo is once again a symbol of quality. Horn & Hardart relaunched earlier this year with their historic Automat Blend coffee, a recreation of the original brew served in the Automats.
Customers can experience the coffee as part of the Automat Box subscription, available on Horn & Hardart’s website. Along with coffee, the Automat Box includes original Horn & Hardart recipes and other nostalgic throwbacks from the Automat’s past.
Automat Box Details:
- Two 12 oz bags of the medium roast Automat Blend coffee, available in ground or whole bean
- Exclusive content for subscribers including H&H original recipes, photos, and stories of the Automat
- Monthly or quarterly shipments, anywhere in the US
- Early access and involvement in efforts to restore the Automat
“121 years after the first Automat opened, the first Automat Boxes are arriving on doorsteps all over the country, giving people a feeling of the Automat for the first time in 30 years” said David Arena, the CEO of Horn & Hardart. “Our goal is to ultimately restore the Horn & Hardart Automat. To do that, we are creating a community to help rebuild this brand with us and prove that H&H still has a steady base of supporters with our subscribers. We are excited to bring the experience of the Automat to the next generation.”
The company is focused on balancing restoration and modernization. What is clear from the Automat Box is that quality is front and center in their efforts to rebuild the brand.
Contact
Horn & Hardart
Horn & Hardart, Inc.
hello@hhcoffee.com