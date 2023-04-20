McWhorter Family Commits $2.5 Million Donation to Rockefeller Archaeological Museum

McWhorter Family C.K. McWhorter, Whitney McWhorter (Wife) , Scout McWhorter (Youngest Daughter) Daelyn McWhorter (oldest daughter) , Cass McWhorter ll (youngest son not pictured)
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The McWhorter Family announced their commitment to donate $2.5 million to the Rockefeller Archaeological Museum in Jerusalem. The family has been supporters of the museum for several years and are delighted to make this significant donation to further its mission.
The Rockefeller Archaeological Museum was founded in 1918 by John D. Rockefeller Jr. and is home to some of the most important archaeological discoveries in the Middle East. The museum's collection includes artifacts and archaeological finds dating back thousands of years, including pottery, jewelry, statues, and other ancient works of art.
C.K. McWhorter and Whitney McWhorter are passionate about preserving history and are committed to supporting institutions that are dedicated to promoting and preserving historical artifacts. Their donation will go towards the maintenance and preservation of the museum's collection, as well as towards new acquisitions and exhibits.
Speaking on behalf of the family, C.K. McWhorter stated, "We are thrilled to be able to support the Rockefeller Archaeological Museum and its mission to preserve and share the rich history of the Middle East. We hope that our donation will help to ensure that this invaluable collection is preserved for future generations to enjoy and learn from."
The Family's donation comes at a critical time for the museum, which like many other cultural institutions, has faced significant funding challenges in recent years. Their donation will help to secure the future of the museum and allow it to continue to preserve and share our invaluable collection with the world."
The Rockefeller Archaeological Museum is open to the public seven days a week, and visitors are welcome to explore its collection of ancient artifacts and works of art. Thanks to the generosity of C.K. McWhorter and Whitney McWhorter, the museum will continue to be an important cultural institution for years to come.
Media Contact:
Mcwhorter Foundation
Email address : Media@McWhorter.Foudation
Mailing address:
340 Royal poinciana way
Palm beach Florida 33480
Organization: Rockefeller Archaeological Museum
Address: 26 Sultan Suleiman Street, Jerusalem, 91190
Phone: +972-2-628-2251
Email: info@rockarchmus.org.il
