Attorney Joel Thorp Joins Galbraith, PLLC as Senior Associate Attorney
Galbraith, PLLC announces Joel W. Thorp, Esq., as Senior Associate Attorney of the firm’s Trusts and Estate Department in its Indianapolis office.
Joel is a problem solver and extremely qualified to meet the daily challenges of identifying elevated estate planning solutions for our clients”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITES STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galbraith, PLLC (www.galbraith.law) is pleased to announce the addition of Joel W. Thorp, Esq., as Senior Associate Attorney of the firm’s Trusts and Estate Department in its Indianapolis office. Prior to joining Galbraith, Mr. Thorp spent 13 years with O’Koon Hintermeister LLP, an Indianapolis-based law firm, where he led the estate and business services groups.
“Joel is a problem solver and extremely qualified to meet the daily challenges of identifying elevated estate planning solutions for our clients,” said Brad Galbraith, Managing Partner of Galbraith, PLLC.
Licensed to practice law in Indiana, Mr. Thorp is an alumnus of Vanderbilt University Law School where he received his law degree and completed a specialized law and business core curricula in coordination with the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management.
The strategic addition of Mr. Thorp’s unique skillset allows Galbraith, PLLC to strengthen its reputation in expert legal services and provide more advanced and specialized estate planning services to its clients.
Mr. Thorp is the author of several publications including “Estate Planning for Families,” “Estate Planning for Privately Owned Businesses,” “Estate Planning Toolbox,” “Forming an Indiana Nonprofit and Applying for Federal Tax Exempt Status,” “Leveraged Strategies for Lifetime Gifts to Adults & Charities,” and “Private Family Foundations: Tax, Administrative and Compliance Matters.”
Galbraith, PLLC has offices in Indiana at 5750 Castle Creek Parkway North Drive, Suite 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250; in Florida at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 509, Naples, FL 34108; and in North Carolina at 1340 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. For more information, please call 239.325.2300 or visit www.galbraith.law.
