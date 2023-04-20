CBP officers seize fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Paso Del Norte border crossing

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing, intercepted a combined 17 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine in a single smuggling attempt.

Fentanyl seized at the Paso Del Norte crossing.

“CBP officers in El Paso continue to encounter fentanyl and other dangerous drugs while performing their homeland security mission,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Locating drug smugglers while processing legitimate trade and travel is an ongoing balancing act for CBP.”

The seizure took place on April 15, when a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray). After conducting a thorough examination, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 13.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.80 pounds of fentanyl.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the individual was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.