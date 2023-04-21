With No End In Sight to Debt Crisis, Retirement Age Americans Remain Especially Susceptible to the Impact of Inflation

45% of surveyed Americans are behind of debt payments. With an average age of 64 years old, is revolving debt preventing retirement in American families?

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans ended 2022 with $930.6 billion in revolving debt, breaking a new record for collective borrowing and accumulating 18.5% more debt than they did the year before. My Freedom Debt, a debt relief program covered by ABC Finance that specializes in counseling retirement-age Americans, recently discovered alarming survey data about the financial vulnerability of these borrowers: 39.6% of users who utilized My Freedom Debt's relief service between March 1st and April 10th of this year have no income or earn less than $1,500 in fixed income per month.

With respondents averaging 64 years of age and $28,119 in revolving debt, the survey illustrated a portrait of older Americans running out of options. In fact, 44.9% of surveyed borrowers report being behind on payments. Despite the desire to pay off these debts, essential spending on food and rent is behind much of this borrowing.

Multiple factors are set to compound this issue: the growing cost of borrowing as the Federal Reserve sets its sights on higher interest rates, the persistence of inflation, and the possibility of a recession and subsequent unemployment. Not surprisingly, Americans are also putting away less and less money into savings: just 3.5% of disposable income, following a high of 20% in January 2021.

“We’re doing everything we can to relieve cash-strapped Americans from the burden of borrowing, but the debt crisis is bigger than us, or any other debt relief service accessible to the average person,” said Zach Jacobs, Vice President of My Freedom Debt. “Everyone is hurting right now, but we hope our recent survey shines a spotlight on the need to support older Americans with fixed incomes, one of the most vulnerable victims of inflation.”

Of the $17,182,000 in debt My Freedom Debt assessed during the March 1st - April 10th survey period, the organization successfully enrolled over $300,000 into a debt counseling or settlement program with one of its trusted partners.

As American consumers continue to rack up credit card debt to support the basic cost of living, My Freedom Debt anticipates increased interest in debt relief services, particularly amongst retirement-aged borrowers unable to work or exceed fixed incomes.

“Americans are in desperate need of a collective solution to the debt crisis, but until that larger answer to fruition, we’ll continue to counsel, aid, and learn everything we can to help those in need.” said Jacobs.

More information about My Freedom Debt and its services can be found at