Free Financial Resources for Financial Literacy Month from the 3to1 Foundation

April is Financial Literacy Month. The 3to1 Foundation, a nonprofit, is sharing free resources to help people learn more about their finances.
FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3to1 Foundation is promoting its free financial education tools to support Financial Literacy month. The 3to1 Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission of providing financial education to the community. The 3to1 Foundation exists to empower the community to learn more about personal finance to help people make better financial decisions with the goal of reaching financial freedom. The 3to1 Foundation has 2 free resources that they are sharing as part of Financia Literacy month in an effort to improve financial literacy - 3to1 University and 3to1 Financial Tools.
1) 3to1 University is a free online video platform that can be reviewed at a time convenient for each user to increase financial knowledge. Each video is 6-13 minutes in length and includes a test to ensure understanding as well as downloadable certificates of completion. The 12 videos cover the following topics:
a. Making Your Money Work
b. Goal Setting
c. Budgeting
d. Debt Management
e. Retirement Planning
f. Taxes
g. Investment Basics
h. Investment Strategy
i. Investment Vehicles
j. Insurance
k. Employee Benefits
l. Estate Planning
2) 3to1 Financial Tools are free online resources to help people make more informed financial decisions. They include calculators for budgeting, saving, auto financing, retirement, college savings, credit cards, and life insurance.
The 3to1 Foundation is proud to support the community during Financial Literacy month.
In addition to the resources outlined above, the 3to1 Foundation provides financial education through a variety of ways, including:
- Public and private webinars and seminars with high schools, colleges, nonprofits, and community organizations
- An annual college scholarship program
- High School Financial Education essay contests
- Financial education book partnerships with elementary schools
- An annual 2-day in person seminar in Frisco Texas
Please contact the 3to1 Foundation for more information or to set up a financial education event for an organization.
