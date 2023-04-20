New partnership with ACUA Ocean strengthens Seabed 2030's ocean mapping efforts

Southampton, UK, 20 April 2023 – The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project - the global initiative to map the world’s entire ocean floor before the end of the decade - has entered into a new partnership with ACUA Ocean, which develops zero-carbon emission uncrewed surface vessels.

The announcement was made at Ocean Business, currently taking place in Southampton, UK, and will see the two parties work together to accelerate the worldwide effort towards mapping the seabed.

A collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), Seabed 2030 seeks to inspire the complete mapping of the world’s ocean by 2030, and to compile all the data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. Seabed 2030 is formally endorsed as a Decade Action of the UN Ocean Decade. GEBCO is a joint programme of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organisation with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

Headquartered in London, UK, ACUA Ocean is a maritime cleantech startup working to promote the sustainable economic and environmental management of the ocean. Their hydrogen-powered uncrewed surface vessels (H-USV) reduce operational CO2 emissions by up to 99.3% compared to existing manned solutions, as well as diminishing fueling and maintenance requirements. This enhances operational efficiency by allowing for an increase in range, speed and endurance.

In addition to the H-USVs which the company designs and deploys, ACUA Ocean also provides offshore asset and conservation protection.

“We are delighted to partner with ACUA Ocean, whose commitment to environmentally-friendly practices and marine conservation strongly aligns with Seabed 2030’s goal of promoting the sustainable management of the ocean,” commented Jamie McMichael-Phillips, Director of Seabed 2030.

“Through this new partnership and ACUA Ocean’s innovative technology we can expedite the global endeavour to map the ocean, so that we can better manage it.”

"This partnership with Seabed 2030 is a natural fit for us," said Neil Tinmouth, CEO of ACUA Ocean. "Our mission is to advance underwater mapping in order to better understand the ocean and its ecosystems. By working with Seabed 2030, we can help to make a significant impact in our efforts to protect the planet."

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 project is included in the free and publicly available GEBCO global grid.

For more detailed information on The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, please visit our website, seabed2030.org, like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter @Seabed2030, or contact enquiries@seabed2030.org.

For media inquiries contact:

Pegah Souri

pegah.souri@shearwater.global