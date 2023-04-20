Textured Soy Protein Market Growth Value To Cross $2.1 Billion By 2026 | DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company

The organic segment is anticipated to garner the highest share during the forecast period.

The global demand for textured soy protein is expected to increase, as consumers are limiting the consumption of meat due to increase in health concerns and rise in meat prices.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Textured Soy Protein Industry garnered $1.1 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of Porter's Five Forces, top impacting factors, top investment pockets, market players, growth scenario, and risk factors. Rise in number of vegan populations, surgein its usage as meat substitute or extender, and increase in demand from the feed industry augment the growth of the global textured soy protein market.

The organic segment is anticipated to garner the highest share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in health concerns among consumers and their desire to avoid the consumption of food consisting synthetic fertilizers and pesticides for better health are expected to boost the demand for organic soy proteins among consumers, which contributes toward the growth of the textured soy protein market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The key players operating in the textured soy protein industry are DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS INC, Kellog Company, Wilmar International Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd, Pacific Soybean & Grain, and Gremount International Company Limited.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), soybean remains the most important and preferred source of high-quality vegan protein for animal feed production. This fact has driven the growth of the textured soy protein market. Moreover, India, China and some of the key European countries have witnessed higher number of vegan population in the recent past. This is attributed to rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with consumption of plant-based protein such as textured soy protein. Thus, all these factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the global textured soy protein market in the forthcoming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global textured soy protein market, and will maintain its headship status during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highestCAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Key findings of the study

-> By nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest textured soy protein share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

-> On the basis of application, the food & beverages industry segment accounted for about 89.3% of the textured soy protein market share in 2018, and is expected to experience growth at the highest CAGR of 8.5%.

-> Region wise, North America accounted for about 36.6% of share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

