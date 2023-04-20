Facing Amazing Macao-Hengqin Business Opportunities, AICEP Expects Mutual Exchanges and Future Development

MACAU, April 20 - The Macao Entrepreneur Delegation teamed up with the representatives of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone) to have field inspection in Portugal. The first stop of their visit is the Portuguese Agency for Foreign Investment and Commerce (AICEP), which is a local agency in charge of economic development and co-operation. During the visit, it is aimed at providing AICEP an in-depth understanding of the new pattern of Macao-Hengqin synergistic industrial development through communication among all parties. Manuel Gaeiras, Director of Foreign Relations and Overseas Market Office of AICEP, believed that the Macao-Portugal investment and the Tourism Promotion Conference held on 19 April local time in Portugal was an excellent start, through which it could provide Portuguese enterprises a comprehensive introduction to the latest development and investment opportunities in Macao and Hengqin, and spark their interests in investing in the two places.

Manuel Gaeiras noted that AICEP can function as a platform to update Portuguese enterprises with the latest Macao-Hengqin information at the earliest possible time, so as to motivate enterprises to draft the development blueprint for “going global” by fully leveraging the Macao-Hengqin policy advantages and industrial layouts.

During the meeting, Director Manuel Gaeiras and Alvaro Cunha, representative of AICEP Foreign Relations and Overseas Market Office, briefed the Macao Entrepreneur Delegation on the latest updates of trade and economic situation in Portugal. The participants also discussed potential co-operation in different areas such as in exploring new energy, developing green finance and expanding food trade.

Macao-Hengqin promotions in Portugal during the visit

In line with the SAR government’s Europe visit, the Macao Entrepreneur Delegation of more than 40 delegates, comprising Macao entrepreneurs as well as the representatives from government departments and enterprises in the Co-operation Zone, paid a visit to Lisbon and Porto, Portugal from 16 to 24 April, launching a series of promotional activities to facilitate economic and trade co-operation. During their stay in Lisbon, the Delegation had a field inspection in some of the local economic and trade projects related to wineries, big health, food production, and met with Portuguese industrial and commercial organisations.

During the meeting, Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Co-operation Zone Su Kun used the words of “gratitude”, “invitation” and “collaboration” to summarise the purpose and significance of the visit. Firstly, he expressed the gratitude to the support of the Macao SAR government, and appreciated this opportunity for the Macao-Hengqin region to go out of Asia to Europe and visit Portugal, adding that the Co-operation Zone is not only a new home for Macao entrepreneurs to explore, but also a new home for Portuguese entrepreneurs to expand their businesses. Secondly, he invited Portuguese entrepreneurs to visit the Co-operation Zone and have a closer look in person. The last but not the least is “collaboration”. It is hoped that this visit will bring about more co-operation and exchanges between Portuguese entrepreneurs and Macao-Hengqin entrepreneurs in the future.