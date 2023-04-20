MPU Delegation Visited Brazilian Universities to Promote the Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin for Deepening Cooperation on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

MACAU, April 20 - When Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid a state visit to China, a delegation from the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) travelled to Brazil from April 11 to 17. The delegation visited the Vice President of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities (AULP), São Paulo State University (Unesp), the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), the University of Brasilia (UnB), the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), and other famous universities and Confucius Institutes. The delegation introduced the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, as well as the important role played by Macao, with the expectation to attract Brazilian universities to access the Greater Bay Area and Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. In this way, they can help Macao take the construction of “Dual Zones” as an assess point and play an active role in deepening the comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and Brazil, and reflect Macao’s all-round and multi-faceted integration into the overall development of our country.

As a multidisciplinary, applied higher education institution, MPU has extensive academic complementarities and cooperation scope with Brazilian academia in various fields, such as language and culture, economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, artificial intelligence, machine translation, smart cities, and drug discovery. During the visit, the delegation was warmly received by Brazilian universities and had exchanges and discussions with university managements, heads of international cooperation departments, leading experts in academic fields and heads of entrepreneurial and innovative institutions, and reached specific cooperation consensus on a number of projects in various fields.

The delegation briefed the Vice President of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities and several prominent Brazilian universities on the cooperation opportunities arising from the construction and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The construction of the Centre for Science and Technology Exchange and Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries in Hengqin and Macao is a great attraction for Brazilian universities, while the guarantee and facilitation measures provided by the Macao SAR Government in the construction of the “Dual Zones” will enhance the confidence of Brazilian universities to enter the “Dual Zones”. With respect to innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology incubation, the delegation visited the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (INOVA) of Unicamp, and the Technology Development Centre (CDT) of the University of Brasilia, where they introduced the “1+4” plan for appropriately diversified development of Macao, and the construction of Hengqin International Science and Technology Innovation Centre. The purpose was to attract Brazilian universities to bring scientific research achievements into the “Dual Zones” for incubation and production.

During Brazilian President’s visit to China, the two countries issued a Joint Declaration on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership. The Joint Declaration reaffirmed the desire to promote exchanges between the two countries in scientific research, educational institutions and exchange of international students, further promote Chinese language teaching in Brazil and the teaching of Brazilian Portuguese in China, and encourage more Chinese students to conduct academic exchanges in Brazil. The Vice Rector of MPU, Dr. Lei Ngan Lin, introduced to Brazilian universities that MPU has had an excellent quality of teaching and research, and has always had Brazilian students coming to study in the University, and has worked closely with Brazilian higher education institutions and academic alliances, etc. In future, while further leveraging its own advantages to promote the teaching of Chinese and Portuguese languages, MPU will carry out all-round cooperation with Brazilian universities in various academic fields, such as cooperative education, scientific research and innovation, and technology incubation, to help the construction of “Dual Zones” in Macao. The Director of MPU Centre for Portuguese Studies, Dr. Zhang Yunfeng; the Director of MPU International Portuguese Training Centre, Professor Joaquim Manuel Costa Ramos de Carvalho; and the head of MPU Public Relations Office, Ms. Chan Iok Leng, also participated in the academic visit to Brazil.