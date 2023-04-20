Tap Siac Craft Market in spring is inaugurated creating a cultural and creative event in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

MACAU, April 20 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in spring is held from today to 23 April and from 27 to 30 April for two consecutive weeks at Tap Siac Square, showcasing and selling original products from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong. A number of music performances and creative handicraft workshops are also held. All are welcome to participate.

The opening ceremony was held on 20 April, at Tap Siac Square, and was officiated by the Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi, representing the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheong Lai San; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Cheong Kin Hong; and the Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Lam Sio Un. Singer Huang Yun participated as a guest artist at the opening ceremony, inaugurating the Tap Siac Craft Market.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is held from today for two consecutive weeks, from Thursday to Sunday, at Tap Siac Square, featuring over 220 distinctive handicrafts and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative entities from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong, showcasing and selling a diverse range of original products including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, extraordinary music performances by singers from Macao and Mainland China, as well as creative handicraft workshops are held, creating a cultural and creative event in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a cultural and creative project developed under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”. The Cultural Affairs Bureau has always been committed to expanding the influence of the Craft Market. IC has arranged for local cultural and creative entities to participate in the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” in Guangzhou and the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” in the In-depth Cooperation Zone this March, with the aim of promoting Macao’s distinctive cultural and creative products in the Greater Bay Area market through this platform. In the future, IC will continuously and pragmatically explore markets and platforms for exchange and cooperation, thereby promoting the development and exchanges of the cultural and creative industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is held from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo). For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.