Call2Recycle celebrates the environmental benefits of battery recycling on Earth Day

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 -- Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is inviting Canadians to celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by recycling their used batteries.



Battery recycling is increasingly recognized as a crucial part of Canada’s net-zero transition and plays a key role in reducing potentially hazardous waste and protecting the environment. Recycling batteries is essential, as the chemical and metal components may harm the environment if they’re thrown away and end up in landfills. By properly recycling batteries, Canadians can help reuse these components, reduce the need for new raw materials, and help build a strong circular economy.

As part of Earth Month 2023, Call2Recycle is spearheading several programs to encourage Canadians to participate in Canada’s recycling and sustainability effort:

Informing Canadians about battery recycling and the circular economy through a comprehensive digital and outdoor advertising campaign in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as television advertising in Ontario.

Encouraging environmental awareness for young Canadians through the Battery Blitz collection contest, a joint program with Earth Rangers in five provinces, as well as the Concours de Recyclage des Piles, a joint program with Environnement Jeunesse (EnJeu) in Quebec.

Celebrating a major recycling milestone in Manitoba with the announcement of 1 million kg of batteries recycled in the province.

Supporting Earth Day recycling operations with municipalities and leading retailers across Canada, for example this week in the Niagara region in Ontario, where recyclers are being incentivized to drop off their batteries through a gift card giveaway and a prize draw.

“Earth Day is an opportunity for each of us to take practical action by recycling batteries and protecting our environment,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. “We are proud to work with provincial governments, municipalities and retail partners and with all Canadians to expand sustainable battery recycling across Canada.”

Recycling your batteries only requires a few steps (“Collect, Protect, Drop-Off") to make sure that we find a sustainable use for our resources. To find your nearest drop-off point, go to www.RecycleYourBatteries.ca.

Key facts

Earth Day is celebrated internationally as an opportunity to increase environmental awareness and take action about the issues that affect our environment.

Batteries are comprised of up to 25% steel, which can be entirely recycled and reused.

60% of household batteries are made up of manganese, potassium and zinc, which can be reused in fertilizers as a micronutrient (source: University of Waterloo).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has collected and recycled almost 40 million kgs of used batteries across Canada.

89% of Canadians live within 15 km of one of over 10,000 Call2Recycle battery collection sites.



About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. It is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted almost 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

