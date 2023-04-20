Global Network Automation Market is estimated to reach US$ 34.8 billion by 2033, with a significant CAGR of 23% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,881 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network automation market is assessed to be US$ 4.4 billion for 2023. According to the network automation market analysis report, it is likely to progress at a CAGR of 23% from 2023 to 2033. This report by FMI further predicts the net valuation of the market to reach US$ 34.8 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The market is expected to see rapid expansion, due to rising connected device usage, the emergence of hybrid workspaces, and 5G-driven applications. Moreover, it is projected that an increasing focus on using network virtualization may accelerate network automation market growth. The usage of network automation-enabled services across new industries and sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, and retail, is also favoring market growth.
For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17037
Key Takeaways from the Network Automation Market Study Report
Competitive Landscape for the Market Players
Anuta Networks, IBM Corporation, VMware, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. are a few well-known industry participants. These firms are working together with telecom providers, advertising, and local players to outperform their rivals and take a big chunk of the market.
The Unified Functional Testing (UFT) platform is a single collection of network solutions. It is created to lessen the time and complexity of automated functional testing procedures. In July 2020 this portfolio received extended support from Micro Focus for the integration of Artificial intelligence.
Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17037
Recent Developments by the Network Automation Service Providers
Juniper Networks Inc. combined its JUNOS-based data-center networking platform with Apstra's network automation projects in the year 2021. The automation platforms of Apstra are based on an agile, multi-user architecture. As this partnership gets deeper towards autonomous networks powered by AI, the unified platform might help them optimize their business processes.
To help Chief Information Officers automate IT processes for increased resilience and cheaper costs, IBM released a new Al & intelligent network automation in May 2020. The new IBM Watson AlOps product leverages artificial intelligence. To simplify how businesses identify, analyze, and react to IT abnormalities on a real-time basis.
To provide sophisticated network automation open source, Juniper Networks, and Anuta Networks teamed up in June 2020. The Anuta ATOM framework is now included in Juniper's current line of automation tools. This already includes Juniper HealthBot, Juniper NorthStar, and Junos Telemetry.
Hewlett Packard Corporation and OPTAGE, which is a Japanese telecommunications company teamed up in January 2022. The capacity of its HPE 5G Core Stack for its local networks to satisfy corporate customer expectations for diverse end users has been assessed by OPTAGE.
Key Segments Covered by Network Automation Industry Survey Report
Network Automation Industry Segment by Solution Type:
Network Automation Industry Segment by Service Type:
Network Automation Industry Segment by Network Type:
Network Automation Industry Segment by Deployment Mode:
Network Automation Industry Segment by Application:
Network Automation Industry Segment by Organization Size:
Network Automation Industry Segment by End User:
Network Automation Industry Segment by Region:
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/network-automation-market
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary | Network Automation Market
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix
3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis
3.6. Regulatory Landscape
3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook
4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033
4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022
4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033
5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Components
5.1. Introduction / Key Findings
5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Components, 2018 to 2022
5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Components, 2023 to 2033
5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Components, 2018 to 2022
5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Components, 2023 to 2033
6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Network Type
6.1. Introduction / Key Findings
6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Network Type, 2018 to 2022
6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Network Type, 2023 to 2033
Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17037
Top Reports Related to Technology Market Insights
Industrial Machine Vision Market Size - In 2022, the global industrial machine vision market is projected to be worth US$ 8.45 billion. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032), to reach a valuation of US$ 16.46 billion by 2032.
IoT Network Management Market Share - The global IoT network management market totaled US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. The IoT network management market is expected to reach US$ 41.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the assessment period.
Corporate Web Security Market Trends - The global corporate web security demand is anticipated to top US 3.2 Billion in 2022. Registering a CAGR of 7.0%, the sales of corporate web security solutions are expected to total US$ 7.6 Billion by 2032.
Passive Infrared Sensor Market Growth - The global sales of passive infrared sensors are projected to grow at a prolific CAGR of around 15% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of around US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032.
Energy Intelligence Solution Market Demand - The global energy intelligence solution market size is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022 and US$ 6.1 Billion in 2032. It is estimated to showcase growth at a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com