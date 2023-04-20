CIA Legacy Award recipients celebrated for dedication to the actuarial profession in Canada

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) proudly acknowledges the critical role of volunteers to achieve the goals of the Institute, including the development and growth of the Canadian actuarial profession.



Each year, the significant contributions of the Institute’s volunteers are recognized through the CIA Legacy Awards. At today’s awards ceremony, five Fellows of the CIA (FCIAs) were presented with the Lifetime Award, granted to members who have completed at least 24 terms of volunteer service and have significantly impacted Canada’s actuarial practice:

Jim Brierley

Dave Dickson

Kit Moore

Jacques Tremblay

Nancy Yake



In addition to receiving the award, their names will be added to the CIA Legacy Tree, a unique art installation at the CIA Head Office in Ottawa.

“We are exceptionally grateful for the dedication and contributions of our volunteers,” says CIA President Hélène Pouliot, FCIA. “Their hard work and commitment to excellence ensure that we can continue to serve the public interest and meet the evolving needs of our industry.”

More than 850 CIA volunteers dedicated their time over the past year to ensure that the Canadian actuarial profession remains robust. The CIA’s history is rooted in the strength of volunteers who have created a vibrant and prosperous profession.

The CIA expresses its sincere appreciation to all its volunteers who have contributed to the strong actuarial profession in Canada, moving the Institute closer to its vision of financial security for all Canadians.

