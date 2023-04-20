USDA Highlights Critical Role of Agricultural R&D at G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists

VARANASI, India, April 20, 2023 – USDA’s Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young led the U.S. delegation to the Meeting of G20 Agricultural Chief Scientists (G20 MACS) in India this week where leaders from around the world convened to discuss critical global agricultural science and technology issues. At the meeting, Jacobs-Young stressed the importance of investments in agricultural research, development, and deployment, as well as the importance of forging strategic partnerships, to tackle the overlapping global challenges of food insecurity and climate change.

“G20 Agricultural Chief Scientists facilitate the advancement of agricultural research and innovation for climate change mitigation and adaptation,” said Jacobs-Young. “Research collaborations between countries and partnerships between the public, private and philanthropic sectors expedite the development of regionally tailored solutions and the ability to implement these innovations at a global scale.”

Jacobs-Young highlighted key international progress toward common goals including the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), co-led by the United States and United Arab Emirates, which seeks to catalyze greater investment and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

“AIM for Climate continues to grow rapidly, and we look forward to hosting the AIM for Climate Summit this May in Washington, D.C., as a steppingstone underscoring the importance of investing in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation at COP28 later this year,” Jacobs-Young said.

