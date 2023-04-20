Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Obesity Cases and the Smoking Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gastric cancer drugs market will grow from $3.02 billion in 2022 to $3.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The gastric cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $5.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Major players in the gastric cancer drugs market are Eli Lilly and company, Novartis, Merck KGaA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer Healthcare, Abbott, AROG Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Array Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, AstraZeneca, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Gilead Bioscience, Celgene/Taiho, Boston Biomedical, Imugene Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi-Sankyo, Danaher corporation.

The gastric cancer drugs market consists of sales of cyramza, docetaxel, and doxorubicin hydrochloride. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Gastric cancer drugs refer to anti-cancer medications that are taken orally as pills or are injected into a vein (via an IV line or central venous catheter). This treatment is effective for cancer that has spread to organs other than those where it originated since these medications penetrate the bloodstream and reach every part of the body.

North America was the largest region in the gastric cancer drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastric cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of gastric cancer drugs are doxorubicin hydrochloride, sunitinib, docetaxel, mitomycin, fluorouracil, imatinib, and trastuzumab. Sunitinib is a chemotherapeutic agent and receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor used to treat renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and imatinib-resistant gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). The drugs are administered through oral and parenteral that are used by hospitals, clinics, and others.

An increasing number of obesity cases and the smoking population increased the number of people suffering from gastric cancer. Consuming tobacco and following diet unhealthy diet increases the risk of stomach cancer. According to the estimates of the American Institute for Cancer Research for 2020, about 27,600 cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed (16,980 in men and 10,620 in women). An increase in several cases of gastric cancer will drive the market for gastric cancer drugs.

Stringent regulations and policies for approval of the drugs restrain the market for gastric cancer drugs. Different regions have their own set of rules, guidelines, and regulations set by their respective drug regulation board. For example, the USFDA regulations for American pharmaceuticals state various conditions about the safety and effectiveness of the drug as well as certain labeling requirements.

Similarly, the European medicines agency (EMA) gives licenses to the approved drugs before they can be marketed or commercialized in the European continent. Teysuno, a drug for advanced gastric cancer can be only obtained through a valid prescription and the protocol is that every company must assess the effects of using Teysuno and must list the precautions to be taken by patients and healthcare providers to minimize any possible side effects. These regulations hinder the growth of the gastric cancer drugs market.

Many companies are using combination therapies to cure gastric cancer. Combination therapies improve patient care by treating patients with two or more drugs for a single disease.

The gastric cancer drugs market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US food and drug ministration), and others. For instance, FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulation lays down minimum requirements for the methods and facilities used in manufacturing, processing, and packing of a drug product and ensures the quality of drugs produced by manufacturers. Moreover, FDA's guidance provides recommendations to applicants for cancer clinical trials and shows support for new drug applications (NDAs), biologics license applications (BLAs), or supplemental applications.

The countries covered in the gastric cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

