Batteries Plus Reports Strong Start to 2023 with Highest Commercial Sales in Customer History

World's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Prioritizes Commitment to Diversity with 10 Franchise Signings

HARTLAND, Wis., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, announced today a successful first quarter of 2023 with significant growth and expansion, building off of the momentum of a record-breaking 2022.

Since the start of the year, Batteries Plus has signed 10 new franchise agreements, adding 7 new owners to the franchising group while one existing owner signed on for an additional 2 agreements. Along with the new signings in Q1, Batteries Plus opened 7 stores, setting the pace for the brand to see a fourth consecutive year of constant growth.

Four of the newly-opened stores have also started selling commercially, which comes as Batteries Plus focuses on its position as an essential B2B supplier. Just after reporting double-digit commercial sales growth to close out 2022, Batteries Plus broke records in Q1 with its highest commercial sales in company history. March alone for the brand brought both its highest commercial sales for franchise and corporate stores, as well as its highest national account sales in company history.

"Not only are we excited to see significant growth in our B2B sales, especially as we dedicate resources like commercial sales coaches to further support our franchisees, but we've also been busy adding to our franchise family," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer of Batteries Plus. "We're pleased to use that growth to capitalize on the diversity we pride ourselves on within the brand."

Batteries Plus is particularly proud to report that 6 of the new owners come from diverse backgrounds, reflecting the brand's commitment to inclusivity and diversity. This marks a significant step forward in the brand's efforts to foster an inclusive community and create opportunities for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds. In fact, 46 percent of new Batteries Plus franchisees last year came from diverse backgrounds, while the national average of minority franchise owners is just 26 percent. The brand credits its diverse franchising group to its turn-key business model that helps get investments on the right track from the start.

"We are thrilled with the growth we've achieved in the first quarter of 2023, building off of last year's record success," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We strongly believe in creating equal opportunities for anyone interested in franchising, building a community that is truly reflective of the diverse society we live in. Our commitment to inclusivity and diversity, as well as our dedication to providing exceptional products and experiences, has allowed us to expand our reach and continue to grow our family of franchise owners."

Batteries Plus is preparing for what's expected to be a busy Q2 as many across the country enter warmer spring and summer months. Batteries Plus provides top solutions for consumers who may find that the long winter killed the batteries in their favorite warm-weather toys, like boats, motorcycles, and RVs. Batteries Plus is taking initiative this spring with the premier lithium marine and RV battery X2Power, providing consumers with a fast-charging battery that's optimal for seasonal usage.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, mryan@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/batteries-plus-reports-strong-start-to-2023-with-highest-commercial-sales-in-customer-history-301803236.html

SOURCE Batteries Plus