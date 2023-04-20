Hamilton Zanze Sells Multifamily Community in Dallas Metro

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of 4000 Hulen Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. The firm purchased the property in 2017 and the sale closed on April 18, 2023. The sale of 4000 Hulen Apartments represents the firms fourth disposition of 2023.

"The Dallas/Fort Worth metro continues to thrive with strong population growth," said Anthony Ly, director of dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "We were able to purchase 4000 Hulen below replacement cost and increase the property's value through strong property management. We are glad to have executed on the sale and deliver a positive outcome to our investors."

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed numerous exterior and landscaping improvements, upgraded community amenities and renovated units with new backsplashes, appliances, and hardware to improve leasing efforts and increase rental rates.

4000 Hulen Apartments was built in 2015 and is located at 4000 Hulen Street in Fort Worth. The mid-rise property comprises 240 units which average 886 square feet. The community has a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, billiards table, and a dog park.

4000 Hulen Apartments is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, just a 12-minute drive away from Downtown Fort Worth. 4000 Hulen is in close proximity to several major Dallas/Fort Worth employers, such as Texas Christian University (TCU), Plaza Medical Center, and Cook Children's Medical Center. Both TCU and private-sector employment opportunities remain a draw for young adults in the market and 4000 Hulen's submarket.

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.3 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 132 properties (22,035 units) across 30 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

