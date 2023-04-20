AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General Reinsurance Corporation and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "aa+" (Superior) of General Reinsurance Corporation (headquartered in Stamford, CT) and its core property/casualty (P/C) and life (re)insurance subsidiaries operating in the United States and internationally. These companies collectively are known as General Re Group (Gen Re). (Please see below for a detailed listing of these companies and Credit Ratings [ratings].) In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "aa+" (Superior) of General Re Corporation (Delaware). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The ratings reflect Gen Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Gen Re's ratings also benefit from implicit and explicit support from its ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway).

Gen Re has a global footprint with a well-diversified platform by geography and product offerings, including an international reach in the P/C and life (re)insurance business segments. This diversification is reflected in the stability of the group's underwriting results and overall operating performance during periods when the reinsurance industry is impacted by unusually high catastrophe losses. Gen Re is well positioned to take advantage of broad-based improvement in the P/C pricing environment. AM Best expects that Gen Re's overall operating performance could improve as compared with results reported over the last few years when losses related to the global pandemic and historically elevated natural catastrophe activity pressured underwriting margins. The group's relatively high allocation to equity investments presents occasional investment-related earnings volatility, but the long-term performance of the group's investment portfolio is strong.

Gen Re's platform is supported by consistently superior risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which has supported its steady operating performance over time. Despite the steep decline in equity markets observed in 2022, AM Best expects the group's risk-adjusted capitalization to remain solidly supportive of the overall strongest balance sheet strength assessment. Gen Re also maintains an extensive risk management program that oversees all aspects of risk throughout its worldwide operations. These positive rating attributes are enhanced further as a result of Gen Re being a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, providing additional financial flexibility and investment expertise.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of "aa+" (Superior) have been affirmed for General Reinsurance Corporation and its following core P/C and life (re)insurance subsidiaries:

General Re Life Corporation

General Reinsurance Australia Ltd.

General Reinsurance Life Australia Ltd.

General Reinsurance AG

General Reinsurance Africa Ltd.

General Star Indemnity Company

General Star National Insurance Company

Genesis Insurance Company

