Planta Scientific Launches Nano E-200 CBD: The High-Concentration Ingredient Changing the Game

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Miami, FL-based cannabis biotech company Planta Scientific has launched its new innovative suite of water-soluble, nano cannabinoid ingredients, starting with nano E-200 CBD. The encapsulated, 200nm size, water-soluble CBD ingredient offers the highest concentration of CBD at 30% with an ideal lipid particle size of 200nm (d90) for fast, proven topical and oral absorption. Planta's E-200 CBD absorbs deeper than other nano CBD emulsion options, making it a preferred choice for fast and effective results. E-200 CBD has a lipid particle size 10 times smaller than standard CBD, allowing it to absorb 3.3 times deeper into the dermis. Due to its patented phospholipid encapsulation tech, E-200 CBD is a THC-free ingredient that is water and lipid compatible, making it an ideal choice for all product formats, from liquids, gels, and emulsions to sprays. The ingredient is food-grade, ensuring safety in cosmetics, personal care, therapeutics, ingestibles, and food.

E-200 CBD

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9001/162924_162924_nanoe200cbd_enhanced.jpg

The high concentration of CBD is one of the unique features of nano E-200 CBD, as it offers the highest available CBD concentration at 30% of CBD. The ideal particle size of 200nm (d90) also makes it ideal for skin or oral absorption.

Launching the new innovative suite of water-soluble, nano-cannabinoid ingredients is a significant milestone for Planta Scientific. The company's CEO, Rudy Ellenbogen, says, "We are excited to announce the launch of our new innovative suite of water-soluble nano cannabinoid ingredients starting with E-200 CBD and following with nano E-200 CBG and E-200 D8. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop these ingredients to take the cannabis-infused consumer goods industry to a new level. We are confident they will greatly improve how formulators and manufacturers work with cannabinoids."

E-200 CBD offers an ease of use not yet available with other cannabinoid emulsion technology. The ingredient's unique drop-in technology allows the fully encapsulated cannabinoid to be stirred into any formulation phase easily. E-200 CBD is both water and oil compatible, allowing it to easily be incorporated into different product formats without the need for additional emulsifiers, equipment, supplier site visits, or startup costs. The ingredient is simply dropped in and gently stirred, making it a simple and convenient choice for manufacturers. This is a game-changer for the industry.

The applications for Planta Scientific's new suite of nano cannabinoid ingredients are vast, with cosmetics, personal care, therapeutics, ingestibles, and food all benefiting from the high concentration of CBD, its water-soluble nature, and ease of use in manufacturing. Manufacturers can create products with ease and offer consumers fast and effective results.

The launch of E-200 CBD is just the beginning for Planta Scientific's new suite of nano cannabinoid ingredients. The company plans to introduce more innovative water-soluble, nano-cannabinoid ingredients in the near future. The development of these ingredients indicates the company's commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

About Planta Scientific

Planta Scientific is a Miami, Florida-based cannabis biotech company that specializes in the development of innovative, water-soluble, nano-cannabinoid ingredients for use in the consumer goods industry. The company's mission is to revolutionize the cannabis-infused consumer goods industry by developing safe, effective, and easy-to-use ingredients that can be used in a variety of product formats, including cosmetics, personal care, therapeutics, ingestibles, and food.

Media Contact



For media inquiries or more information about Planta Scientific and its innovative suite of water-soluble, nano-cannabinoid ingredients, please contact:

Kristin Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

kristin@plantascientific.com

www.plantascientific.com

305.204.3506

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162924