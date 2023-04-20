The In Game Advertising Market Is Expected To Grow With The Rise In Smartphone Users In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's In Game Advertising Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company's research on the in game advertising market identifies the growing number of smartphone users is predicted to drive future growth in the in-game advertising business. A smartphone is a cellular phone that includes a built-in computer and other features not previously seen in phones, such as an operating system, web browsing, and software application support. Smartphones are used in-game advertising by advertisers and marketers to carry out various mobile-centric marketing initiatives in order to reach the most targeted audience and create the highest income. According to the Cyber Crew, a UK-based non-profit organisation that works with computers, mobile phones, and games, around 87% of adults in the UK will own smartphones by 2020, and the country has the world's second-highest smartphone penetration rate at 78.9%. As a result, the growing number of smartphone users is propelling the in game advertising market growth forward.



Learn More In-Depth On The In Game Advertising Market

The global in game advertising market size is expected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2022 to $8.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The global in game advertising revenue is then expected to grow to $13.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 11%.

Major players in the in-game advertising market are Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc., Activision Blizzard Media Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global In Game Advertising Market Report

Product innovation has emerged as the most popular trend in the in game advertising market. To increase their market position, major companies in the in-game advertising market are producing unique products. For example, Adverty AB, a Swedish advertising agency, will develop In-Menu, an in-game brand advertising format that blends brand awareness and performance-based advertising, in September 2020. In-Menu is an in-game advertising unit that offers performance-based, programmatic advertising for seamless ad solutions, allowing companies to take over virtual billboards and other outdoor sites within games. The interactive capabilities of Adverty's In-Menu adverts combine discreet brand exposure with a call to action, allowing advertisers to offer brand messages and activities of their choosing, including direct paths to purchase.

North America was the largest region in the in game advertising market in 2022. The regions covered in the global in game advertising market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global in game advertising market is segmented by type into static ads, dynamic ads, advergaming; by platform into mobile, computing, console; by applications into online, standalone.

In Game Advertising Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the in game advertising market size, in game advertising market segments, in game advertising market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model