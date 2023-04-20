WCO Spectrum Appoints Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as Chairman of the Board

> 1100 nonprofits – including public schools, colleges, universities and religious institutions – are burdened with uncompetitive lease terms for their wireless spectrum licenses but will now have a powerful advocate for fair play and fair market value.

WCO Spectrum, leading a national effort to maximize wireless spectrum revenue for U.S. nonprofits, has appointed former two-term Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as Chairman of the Board.

Said Gary Winnick, who has raised billions to fund transformative technologies globally, and is founder of WCO Spectrum: "Antonio Villaraigosa joining us as Chairman is a big step forward and a clear win for these 1100 nonprofits across the country that have wireless spectrum rights. Those organizations include hundreds of public schools, colleges, universities and religious institutions in the U.S. These nonprofits are presently burdened with uncompetitive lease terms for their wireless spectrum licenses, but they will now have a powerful advocate for fair play and fair market value. Mayor Villaraigosa is today a respected voice in American political and education circles with a keen understanding of the technology and funding needs of underserved American communities."

Mayor Villaraigosa is a graduate of both Catholic and public schools in East Los Angeles. He is also a graduate of UCLA, has a law degree and has served as a fellow at Harvard University and as a professor of public policy at the University of Southern California. He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of California, Merced.

In 2013, Villaraigosa finished his two terms as 41st Mayor of the City of Los Angeles. Prior to his election as Mayor, Villaraigosa was a member of the Los Angeles City Council. Villaraigosa also served in the California State Assembly as Democratic Whip, Majority Leader and Speaker of the Assembly.

About WCO Spectrum

WCO Spectrum, established in 2020, invests in Educational Broadband Service ("EBS") wireless spectrum licenses in the United States. Our mission is to create maximum value for 1100 EBS license holders, among them schools, colleges and religious institutions who serve millions of students across the country.

