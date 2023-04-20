National University Named Title Sponsor for the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Town Hall

National University proudly sponsors the 2023 AFI MSOY® Town Hall on May 10, 2023, celebrating and honoring the exceptional achievements and contributions of the AFI MSOY® community. Join us at msoy.afi.org.

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Armed Forces Insurance is proud to announce National University as the title sponsor of the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (AFI MSOY®) Town Hall, which will take place May 10th at the Hilton Arlington National Landing. This prestigious event provides military spouses worldwide with a platform to connect, learn, and grow together while honoring the exceptional achievements and contributions of the AFI MSOY® community.

The 2023 AFI MSOY® Town Hall boasts a stellar lineup of speakers who will provide invaluable insights on personal and professional growth, tailored strategies for flourishing in the military community, and practical wisdom for elevating various aspects of life, including career progression and interpersonal connections. This event promises to be an incredibly empowering and enriching experience for all attendees.

"National University is honored to support the AFI MSOY® Program and its mission to uplift and recognize the incredible military spouse community," said National University's Military and Veteran Partnerships Manager Danielle Maloy, who was also the Fort Rucker AFI MSOY award recipient. "We are committed to providing education and resources that enable military families to thrive, and we believe that our partnership with the AFI MSOY® Town Hall is a perfect alignment of our shared values."

Lori Simmons, Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at Armed Forces Insurance, adds, "The AFI MSOY® Town Hall is a testament to the strength, resilience, and dedication of military spouses. It is an exceptional opportunity for these remarkable individuals to come together, share their experiences, and learn from one another, creating a powerful network of support and inspiration."

Joining the speakers will be National University's SVP of Military and Government Programs Meg O'Grady, who previously served at the Department of Defense overseeing policy and career initiatives for military spouses and families. "Supporting this program as the title sponsor is a natural fit for National University because we're committed to providing relevant education and holistic support that empowers military-affiliated students with the educational tools and sense of belonging they need to thrive."

The AFI MSOY® Program extends beyond the annual award by forming a close-knit family that offers support, encouragement, and vital resources for military spouses. The Town Hall event offers an invaluable opportunity for new and veteran spouses alike to experience the strength of this family and establish long-lasting connections.

The 2023 AFI MSOY® Town Hall is open to all AFI MSOY® Program alumni and offers a unique opportunity to foster camaraderie, forge connections, and gain invaluable knowledge. We invite you to join us in celebrating the power and resilience of the AFI MSOY family by attending this year's Town Hall event.

For more information about the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Town Hall, including registration details and event updates, please visit msoy.afi.org

About Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was founded in 2008 by Chris Hale, CEO of veteran-owned Neptune Holdings, and after nine years as title sponsor, AFI assumed ownership in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. With more than one million military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. For more information, please visit http://www.msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Armed Forces Insurance was founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation. The company provides premium quality, competitively priced property, and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the United States and overseas. Armed Forces Insurance understands that its members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, enabling the company to offer a level of personalized service that's unequaled in the industry. For more information, visit the website at http://www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About National University: National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 125 online and on-campus programs and flexible four-week and eight-week classes designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 40,000 students and 220,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

