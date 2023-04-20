Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Worth US$10.2 Billion by 2033 — Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,932 in the last 365 days.
New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market is expected to generate US$ 4.8 billion in revenue globally in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to US$ 10.2 billion by the end of 2033. The market growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome, the growing aging population, rising awareness about eye health, and advancements in treatment options.
Dry eye syndrome, also known as dry eye disease or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a common ocular condition that affects the tear film and ocular surface, leading to discomfort, visual disturbances, and reduced quality of life. Dry eye syndrome is caused by various factors, including decreased tear production, increased tear evaporation, and abnormal tear composition.
The dry eye syndrome treatment market encompasses a wide range of products and therapies aimed at relieving the symptoms and improving the quality of life for patients suffering from this condition. These treatments include artificial tears, lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory medications, punctal plugs, and prescription medications, among others. The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome and the growing awareness about the condition among patients and healthcare providers.
Market Dynamics - Drivers:
Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Regional Analysis:
North America is expected to dominate the dry eye syndrome treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of dry eye syndrome in the region, increasing awareness about eye health, and availability of advanced treatment options. Europe is also a significant market for dry eye syndrome treatment, driven by the growing aging population and increasing adoption of advanced treatment options. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the dry eye syndrome treatment market due to the rising prevalence of dry eye syndrome, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about eye health.
Competitive Landscape
The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market is competitive, with a number of players present. Several of the leading competitors for the global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market include Allergan Plc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Akorn, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Thea Pharmaceuticals Limited, OASIS Medical, Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boiron USA, Similasan Corporation, Scope Ophthalmics Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Medicom Healthcare Ltd, FDC Limited., Lupin Limited, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Co., Sentiss Pharma Private limited
Recent News
Future Outlook
The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome, growing aging population, rising awareness about eye health, and advancements in treatment options. However, challenges such as the high cost of prescription medications and lack of standardization in diagnosis and treatment may impact the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players who can innovate and develop effective and affordable dry eye syndrome treatment options, particularly in developing regions.
