Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Demand and Growth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2030

Market Size – USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trend – Increasing adoption of technologically advanced imaging

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast to 2030

The Global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market research report is a complete document that explains the most recent breakthroughs and advancements in the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices industry, using 2019 as the base year and 2022–2030 as the forecast year. The analysis offers insightful data on the market's size, share, sales channels, distribution networks, market segmentation, consumer demands and trends, and growth prospects. The expansion of the regional and global markets is also examined in the study. In the paper, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market for Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices and its important sectors is studied.

The global orthopedics diagnostic devices market size reached USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global demand for diagnosis and diagnostic equipment has increased, due to rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, elbow discomfort, and others. Arthritis is estimated to affect around 72 million people in the United States by 2030, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and therefore, demand for orthopedic diagnostic equipment is likely to increase in the United States, making it one of the most lucrative markets in the world. Increase in the number of old and obese people is also expected increase the adoption rate of orthopedics diagnostic devices and thus, drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services projections, the country\'s geriatric population would increase to 72.1 million by 2030, more than doubling from 2000. This is expected to increase demand for orthopedics diagnostic devices, as the geriatric population is more prone to orthopedic diseases, such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Esaote S.p.A., Hologic, Inc, Planmed Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Bone Index Ltd, SCANCO Medical AG and Echolight S.p.a

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

X-ray systems segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of interventional X-ray systems, including C-arms and others, for image-guided surgeries. Advances in C-arms, including mini C-arms based on digital radiography and flat panel detectors, have been instrumental in driving demand for X-ray equipment globally.

Point of care segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising demand for point-of-care orthopedics diagnostic devices, among other healthcare devices, owing to increasing preference for portable and less obtrusive medical devices.

North America is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate in the global orthopedics diagnostic devices market over the forecast period, due to direct presence of key regional players, a strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North America orthopedics diagnostic devices market include use of new polymer materials and development of prosthetic devices as per functional needs of patients.

Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation:

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

X-ray Systems

Fluoroscopy

Doppler Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT Scan)

Quantitative Computed Tomography

High-resolution peripheral quantitative computed tomography (HR-pQCT)

Weight Bearing CT (WBCT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Weight Bearing MRI

Other Devices

Other Diagnostic devices

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Standalone

Point of Care

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pediatrics

Adults

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

