FDLE joins Brevard law enforcement agencies to fight fentanyl

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), along with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, announced the results of Operation Unified Front today in Brevard County.The multi-agency effort began last September to combat the fentanyl epidemic by targeting drug dealers who sell and possess dangerous drugs throughout Brevard County. Agencies worked their own specific investigations while also helping partner agencies with their individual cases.In addition to FDLE, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the Melbourne, West Melbourne, Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Airport, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Indialantic, Titusville, Rockledge, Indian Harbour Beach and Palm Bay police departments, and the State Attorney’s Office, 18Judicial Circuit, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and Drug Enforcement Administration, participated in Operation Unified Front.The partnership allowed for a multi-pronged approach using undercover and surveillance operations, highway and port interdictions, road patrols and more.

The operation has been a complete team effort and all involved have produced outstanding results,” said FDLE Brevard Field Office Resident Agent in Charge Jason Kriegsman. “We will not tire, we will not relent, and if you try to victimize our communities, we’re coming for you. Not just as FDLE, not just as any one agency, but as a unified front for justice.”



In one major FDLE-led investigation from Operation Unified Front, agents arrested then 30-year-old Shawndell Johnson, of Melbourne, on March 16 for three counts of trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of selling Schedule III or IV drugs, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of trafficking in controlled substances, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felony charges.

Upon serving a search warrant upon Johnson’s residence, agents discovered and seized approximately 659 grams of fentanyl, 683 grams of methamphetamine, 612 grams of powder cocaine, and 58 grams of crack cocaine, plus an AK-47-style rifle with a 30-round magazine, a handgun, and nearly $42,000 in cash determined to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales. Johnson was also charged with violation of probation and had previously served 11 years in state prison an attempted homicide conviction.



Others arrested as a result of FDLE-led investigations under the Operation Unified Front umbrella include:

Carl Daniel Deurmier, 34, of Cocoa, arrested March 18 on one count each of trafficking in fentanyl, selling Schedule II hallucinogens, and possession of a controlled substance

Haleigh Dawn Egert, 33, of Cocoa, arrested April 5 on one count of trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of selling Schedule I or II opiates, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Antonio Letrell Brown, 49, of Cocoa, arrested January 28 on one count of trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of selling a Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance

James Pascial Varnadoe, 47, of Cape Canaveral, arrested April 18 for one count of trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of selling a Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, one count of selling methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Operation Unified Front Stats

All charges except possession of drug paraphernalia are felonies.Below are the seizures, arrests, and other stats of the operation to date.Fentanyl – 17 poundsAlprazolam – 2.5 poundsCocaine and Crack Cocaine – 55 poundsDiazepam – 4 poundsHeroin – 338 gramsMarijuana – 289 poundsMDMA – 6 gramsMethamphetamine - 10 poundsOxycontin mixed with fentanyl – 311 gramsTHC gummies, oil or wax – 102 poundsMiscellaneous pills 2,400Arrests - 477Firearms – 53Cash - $571,321FDLE Office of Public Information(850) 410-7001