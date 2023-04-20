Join WWF-Canada’s re:grow, a new online destination for the ‘growing’ native plant movement

Everyone in Canada can contribute to restoring wildlife habitats by growing native plants at their homes and in their communities — and re:grow is here to help

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, April 22, WWF-Canada is launching re:grow to mobilize people across the country to help restore Canada’s complex ecosystems by planting native species in their own yards, container gardens and community spaces.

A how-to site for growing native plants and tracking users’ collective impact on biodiversity and climate, anyone can join re:grow by visiting wwf.ca/regrow and creating a free account. There, users can access expert tips to help them master the skills needed to plant, grow and steward native plant gardens.

And the demand is there. A 2022 Environics survey commissioned by WWF-Canada showed 70 per cent of people in Canada are interested in planting native plants, trees and shrubs to help create habitats that can support biodiversity and that 74 per cent believe individual actions such as native plant gardening are effective in protecting and restoring nature.

By pursuing this interest, re:grow participants will be helping WWF-Canada Regenerate Canada , which is our 10-year strategic plan to restore and protect habitats while reducing carbon emissions. By logging their activities on re:grow, we’ll be able to track how they contribute to our goal of restoring one million hectares of complex ecosystems.

Restoring these habitats not only helps address biodiversity loss, but many native plants and tree species help communities adapt to impacts of climate change, such as flooding, and can be highly effective at sequestering carbon for long periods.

Other benefits include adding beautiful colours, textures and shade to your garden as well as how hardy and easy-to-grow native species are compared to non-native plants.

Megan Leslie, President and CEO of WWF-Canada, says:

“We’re really excited to introduce our upcoming re:grow hub, an online platform to help people in Canada not only learn everything they need to know about native planting and other wildlife-friendly conservation actions, but also track their collective impact! I was amazed when I planted some milkweed in my container garden and in that same summer, it fed and housed a Monarch caterpillar. It felt great to be part of a solution.”

To learn more about re:grow or sign up: wwf.ca/regrow

Photos are available here. Video is available upon request.

