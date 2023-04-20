Submit Release
CDPHP One of the Top 20 Best Companies to Work for in New York

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is excited to announce that the health plan has been named one of the top 20 Best Companies to Work for in New York. Despite the ongoing challenges the health care industry has faced during and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a true testament to the incredible culture CDPHP has fostered to be recognized with this honor. This is also the 15th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“I am thrilled that CDPHP has been named one of the top 20 Best Companies to Work for in New York state for an incredible 15 years in a row,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “We have very high standards at CDPHP under normal circumstances, but the past three years have certainly added new and difficult challenges. To know that our team feels so passionate about working here is a true testament to our brand, our leadership, and our commitment to high-quality service and care for our community,” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement. And, this recognition comes on the heels of CDPHP being named to the Inclusive Workplace Leader list by Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine for 2022-2023. The award recognizes companies who have created an inclusive work environment.

CDPHP employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

  • Flexible hybrid work environment
  • Generous paid time off
  • Fitness, weight management, and doula services reimbursements
  • 401(k) program
  • Access to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and resources
  • Leadership development opportunities
  • Incentivized wellness programming and health screenings
  • Much more!

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com. To view current openings at CDPHP, visit www.cdphp.com/careers.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Attachment 


Natalia Burkart
CDPHP
518-542-8524
natalia.burkart@cdphp.com

