From the #1 Course at Yale, Happiness Expert Dr. Laurie Santos presents “The Science of Well-Being for Teens” for Los Angeles Parents, Teens and Educators

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EF Academy , LA’s newest private day and boarding school, today unveils a speaker series focused on Helping Teens Become Successful and Happy. Laurie Santos , Ph.D, Yale Happiness Expert and professor of psychology, will host the first event in the series on EF Academy’s campus on May 4th.



Dr. Laurie Santos is best-known for her class at Yale University, Psychology and The Good Life, the most popular class in the university’s 300-year history. She is also the host of “ The Happiness Lab ” podcast, where she shares the latest scientific research and surprising and inspiring stories to change the way people think about happiness. Since adapting her Yale course for teenagers online, more than 3.3 million students have enrolled and it’s now available on YouTube .

At EF Academy, Dr. Santos will lead an in-person session entitled, “The Science of Well-Being for Teens”, sharing what psychology teaches teens about how to be happier, how to feel less stressed, and how to thrive in high school and beyond.

“Teenagers today are facing immense pressure from all areas of their lives – from academics to being accepted into the top university to presenting as perfect on social media. The pressure, along with the pandemic, have led more than a third of our teens to experience a mental health issue,” said Dr. Santos. “Scientific findings can teach us how to be less stressed, successful in life and even happy – I’m hoping to bring these learnings to students, parents and educators in the local community and help teens flourish and actually enjoy the young years of their lives.”

Event details:

Date : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: Campus opens at 5 p.m. and Dr. Laurie Santos’ talk begins at 7 p.m.

Campus opens at 5 p.m. and Dr. Laurie Santos’ talk begins at 7 p.m. Location: EF Academy, 1505 East Howard Street, Pasadena, CA

EF Academy, 1505 East Howard Street, Pasadena, CA Admission: The event is free, but there are limited seats available. Reserve your spot today at Pasadena.EFAcademy.org .

“Our school believes it’s critical to educate the whole student – not just preparing them for college, but for life beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Sally Mingarelli, EF Academy’s Head of School. “It’s incredibly challenging to be a teenager today – between living through a pandemic, going back to school, and living online, there is a lot to navigate outside of academics. We want to host an open dialogue about the reality of being a teenager today, not only for our own students, but for families and high school students in the Pasadena and greater LA community.”

For more event details and to reserve tickets, visit: Pasadena.EFAcademy.org

About EF Academy

EF Academy brings a modern approach to high school, providing a fully immersive education, designed to ignite curiosity, growth and well-being. EF Academy has campuses in New York City, Oxford and Pasadena.

