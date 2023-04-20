HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Catalent (CTLT) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before Apr. 25th Deadline, CFO Departs

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) investors who suffered substantial losses submit your losses now.



The litigation focuses on Catalent’s repeated claims that its drug product development and manufacturing were done under rigorous quality and operational standards, that its vaccines for COVID would be a sustaining and enduring source of revenue, and that its financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

According to the complaint, Defendants made misleading statements and failed to disclose that Catalent: (1) materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of GAAP; (2) had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (3) falsely represented demand for its products while knowingly selling more products to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; and (4) disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad its financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or channel stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory.

Investors began to learn the truth through a series of partial disclosures beginning on Aug. 29, 2022, when Catalent revealed that demand for its COVID-related products was facing substantial headwinds.

On Sept. 20, 2022, the Washington Post reported that the release of Catalent’s COVID-19 vaccines had been delayed by regulators because of improper sterilization at one of the company’s key facilities.

Then, on Nov. 1, 2022, Catalent announced that its quarterly earnings had fallen to $0, slashed its financial guidance, and revealed that regulatory issues at its key facilities were negatively impacting financial results.

Most recently, Catalent warned on Apr. 14, 2023 that productivity and cost issues at three of its facilities will adversely affect its Q3 2023 financial results and disclosed the abrupt departure of its CFO (Thomas Castellano).

These events sent the price of Catalent shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Catalent cooked its books," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

