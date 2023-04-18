DHEC Encourages South Carolinians to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 21, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we join communities around the globe to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to help protect and preserve South Carolina’s irreplaceable natural resources by taking small, earth-friendly actions today and every day.

The theme of this year’s International Earth Day initiative is “Invest In Our Planet.” Since 1970, Earth Day has been recognized annually in America as a day to emphasize the importance of taking deliberate actions to protect and care for the environment.

“DHEC invests in our planet each day through programs and efforts that protect the environment and promote environmental public health across South Carolina. Earth Day should not be celebrated for only one day a year; we should all work towards enhancing and protecting our natural surroundings every day,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs. “The annual celebration of Earth Day offers residents an opportunity to reflect on the impact they can have on their local communities and offers a call to action to help create a greener future for all South Carolinians.”

There are many ways for you to take part in celebrating Earth Day:

DHEC encourages residents to make small changes in their daily lives that benefit our shared natural resources every day throughout the year. Daily efforts residents can take to create a healthier environment include:

Learn more about DHEC’s Environmental Affairs programs, resources and services at scdhec.gov/environment. For more on Earth Day, visit Make Every Day Earth Day.

###