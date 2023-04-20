Submit Release
DEQ to Hold Public Hearing for City of Asheboro Wastewater Permit

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold a public hearing on May 23, 2023, for the proposed renewal of the City of Asheboro’s wastewater permitMembers of the public are invited to provide comments at the hearing or during the comment period.

Asheboro has applied for renewal of its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Wastewater Discharge permit #NC0026123 for its facility located at 1032 Bonkemeyer Drive, Asheboro, N.C., Randolph County. The facility will continue its discharge of treated municipal and industrial wastewater to Hasketts Creek in the Cape Fear River Basin through the permit renewal.

Public comments on this draft permit will be accepted in-person during the hearing. Speakers will be able to sign up upon arrival.

Asheboro NPDES Permit Public Hearing
When:             Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where:           Corporate Training Center, Randolph Community College

413 Industrial Park Avenue, Asheboro, North Carolina 27205

Register:        Speaker registration opens at 5:30 p.m., onsite via sign-up sheet

 

Public comments will be accepted through May 24, 2023, 5 p.m. Written comments can be provided by mail to: Wastewater Permitting, Attn: Asheboro WWTP Permit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617 or by email to: publiccomments@ncdenr.gov (please include “Asheboro WWTP” in the email subject line). DWR will consider all public comments before making a final decision on this permit request.

The draft wastewater permit and related documents are available to review here 

