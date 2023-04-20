Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,907 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Lauds Final Passage of ‘The Game Plan’ Legislation

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey, following the Alabama Legislature’s final passage of ‘The Game Plan’ legislation, issued the following statement:

“I am proud the Alabama Legislature has officially passed all four bills in The Game Plan package – my plan for our state’s continued economic success. I commend both the Senate and House for their incredible work on this timely legislation that will, no doubt, be transformative for our state and more importantly, for our families. We are creating stability for our economy and are going to keep Alabama winning for many years to come.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Governor Ivey looks forward to receiving the bills and signing them into law.

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Lauds Final Passage of ‘The Game Plan’ Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more