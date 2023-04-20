Governor Ivey Lauds Final Passage of ‘The Game Plan’ Legislation

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey, following the Alabama Legislature’s final passage of ‘The Game Plan’ legislation, issued the following statement:

“I am proud the Alabama Legislature has officially passed all four bills in The Game Plan package – my plan for our state’s continued economic success. I commend both the Senate and House for their incredible work on this timely legislation that will, no doubt, be transformative for our state and more importantly, for our families. We are creating stability for our economy and are going to keep Alabama winning for many years to come.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Governor Ivey looks forward to receiving the bills and signing them into law.

###