Kristin MacDermott Launches “The MacDermott Method,” Proven Resilience Training, to National Audience

The MacDermott Method Enables Every Person To Find Strength and Happiness in Just Two Minutes a Day
Kristin’s Resilience Reminders were a game-changer for our youth mentoring programs,”
— Eroica Rene, Executive Director of the Crown-Robinson
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristin MacDermott, a renowned marriage and family therapist and resilience expert, is proud to announce the launch of her company, The MacDermott Method. The company's mission is to empower individuals with the training and tools not only to become more resilient themselves but also to spread resilience, so it ripples through their families and communities.
The company's suite of products and library of content is based on two decades of research and development, including four studies with researchers from The Duke Clinical Research Institute. Having developed resilience-training programs for Navy SEALs, the Los Angeles Police Department, 20 hospitals across the country, including Duke Health and the National Institutes of Health, MacDermott and her team offer a range of programs for individuals, families, schools, teams, and non-profits.
"I am thrilled to launch The MacDermott Method because everyone needs resilience” said Kristin MacDermott, Founder and CEO of the MacDermott Method. “Everyone faces adversity, but no one has time to add one more thing to their to their to-do list. That’s why everything we do at MacDermott Method is bite-sized. We break resilience-training down into short but powerful content and conversations that everyone can find a few minutes for. The goal is to get people talking about meaningful things, which not only builds resilience by also improves relationships.”
"Kristin’s Resilience Reminders were a game-changer for our youth mentoring programs,” said Eroica Rene, Executive Director of the Crown-Robinson which funds Project Blue in Los Angeles. They allowed our mentors to have resilience-building conversations without having to go through extensive training or take a lot of time. The mentors liked it because they didn’t have to figure out what to say. The kids liked it because they felt like the mentors really listened to what they had to say. And the parents liked it because it gave them something positive to talk about at the dinner table.”
Access to The MacDermott Method training is available for individuals, businesses and community organizations. To learn more about The MacDermott Method and its services, please visit the company's website at https://www.macdermottmethod.com/
To order Kristin’s new book: It Takes Two Minutes, click here.
