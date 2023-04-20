Mosdex to Release an Updated White Paper: The Future of Crypto Arbitrage Staking Leveraging AI Technology

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosdex, a leading name in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking-based crypto arbitrage platform, is set to launch an updated version of their white paper in the coming days. This highly anticipated update will delve into the technical aspects of Mosdex’s efficient trading engine, providing a comprehensive look at the AI-powered path finder and its algorithms. In addition, the white paper will offer insights into various DeFi protocols used by Mosdex for arbitrage, including Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes), Staking Pools, Flash Loans, Lending Pools, and Yield Farming Pools. Lastly, the updated white paper will present a revised roadmap for the next three years, showcasing the ambitious plans Mosdex has for the future.

Technical Infrastructure of the Trading Engine:

The updated white paper will provide a detailed explanation of the technical infrastructure behind the Mosdex trading engine. This includes information on how the platform achieves high throughput and low latency, which are essential for executing efficient trades in the fast-paced world of DeFi. Expect a deep dive into the components and architecture that make the Mosdex trading engine a force to be reckoned with in the competitive DeFi landscape.

AI-Powered Path Finder and Algorithms:

One of the most innovative aspects of Mosdex is its AI-powered path finder, which uses advanced algorithms to identify the best trading opportunities and maximize profits while ensuring the best trade route is followed at minimal transactional cost. The updated white paper will shed light on the inner workings of these algorithms, discussing how the path finder efficiently navigates through the DeFi ecosystem to optimize trades and reduce risks. This section will help readers better understand the cutting-edge technology that sets Mosdex apart from its competitors.

DeFi Protocols for Arbitrage:

The updated white paper will also explore the various DeFi protocols that Mosdex leverages for arbitrage opportunities. These include:

Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes): Learn how Mosdex utilizes DEXes to capitalize on price differences between various trading pairs.

Staking Pools: Understand how Mosdex benefits from staking pools, where users can earn rewards for locking up their tokens.

Flash Loans: Discover how Mosdex takes advantage of flash loans, which allow users to borrow funds without collateral for a single transaction.

Lending Pools: Gain insights into how Mosdex uses lending pools to earn interest on deposited assets.

Yield Farming Pools: Explore how Mosdex navigates the world of yield farming to maximize returns on invested assets.

Revised Roadmap for the Next 3 Years:

The updated white paper will also present a revised roadmap for Mosdex over the next three years. This roadmap will outline the strategic plans, milestones, and goals that Mosdex aims to achieve as it continues to innovate and expand its presence in the DeFi ecosystem. The revised roadmap will be an invaluable resource for both existing and potential investors, as it demonstrates Mosdex’s commitment to growth, development, and long-term success.

About MOSDEX



In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, there are always new and exciting developments that catch the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike. Early this year, Mosdex introduced a staking-based arbitrage platform that offers users a unique opportunity to earn daily passive income in a secure and efficient way.

The platform is complete with an advanced automated arbitrage engine that scans multiple order books across various exchanges to identify the most profitable trades. This allows users to earn daily passive income through Mosdex's proprietary profit-sharing model without the risks associated with traditional financial systems.

The Mosdex Arbitrage Platform leverages automated and pre-determined mechanisms to calculate a 24-hour expected return that is highly competitive, possibly reaching up to 0.68% ROI daily. This means users can expect to receive recurring daily earnings while virtually acting as liquidity providers by staking their Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT).

Users can choose from liquidity packages ranging from brief periods of 14 days, 30 days, or 90 days, with expected returns displayed upfront before the contract is locked. Additionally, the profits can be claimed on a daily basis directly from the user-friendly dashboard as soon as they are available, provided that the rewards exceed or equal $10. This eliminates the waiting time and provides added convenience for users.

White Paper Launch Conclusion

The upcoming launch of the updated Mosdex white paper marks a significant milestone for the platform. With detailed insights into the technical infrastructure, AI-powered pathfinder, DeFi protocols used for arbitrage, and a revised roadmap for the future, the white paper promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the world of decentralized finance. Keep an eye out for the release of this comprehensive guide to Mosdex, coming soon, and stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

