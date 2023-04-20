The Trade Credit Insurance Market Size Is Expected To Reach $15.8 Billion By 2027 At An Annual Rate Of More Than 8% As Per The Business Research Company's Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the trade credit insurance market forecasts the global trade credit insurance market size to grow from $10.3 billion in 2022 to $11.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. The global trade credit insurance market size is expected to grow to $15.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8%.



Learn More In-Depth On The Trade Credit Insurance Market

A boom in global import and export of products and services is predicted to move the trade credit insurance industry forward in the coming years. Exporting is the sale of goods and services to a foreign country. Importing, on the other hand, is the act of acquiring products and services from outside sources and bringing them into one's own country. Trade credit insurance is used to protect a trade company's receivables from credit issues. Producers, importers, and exporters use trade credit to streamline financial operations. Trade expansion has so increased demand for trade credit insurance. According to a report provided by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organisation within the United Nations Secretariat, total global trade grew to a record $28.5 trillion in 2021 in February 2022. This is a 25% rise from 2020 and a 13% increase from 2019. After a somewhat weak third quarter of trade growth in 2021, it continued in the fourth quarter, with goods trade increasing by nearly $200 billion, hitting a new high of $5.8 trillion. As a result, an increase in worldwide import and export of products and services is driving the trade credit insurance market growth.

Major players in the trade credit insurance market are American International Group Inc., Aon Plc., Compagnie Française d'Assurance pour le Commerce Extérieur (Coface), Credendo, Euler Hermes, Export Development Canada, Qbe Insurance (Australia) Ltd.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Report

Advances in technology have emerged as a crucial trend gaining traction in the trade credit insurance sector. Major players in the trade credit insurance market are focusing on developing innovative technical solutions to increase their market position. For example, LiquidX, a financial technology solutions provider based in the United States, will begin its InBlock Digital Policy Management pilot for trade credit insurance in October 2021. This system automates critical policy administration and compliance operations while also integrating trade credit insurance policies into financial workflows for the first time using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), smart contracts, and artificial intelligence (AI). LiquidX collaborated with a financial institution and a business to create a solution that automates the management of multi-buyer and single-buyer insurance programmes while maximising the efficacy and user experience of this revolutionary technology.

Europe was the largest region in the trade credit insurance market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region as per the global trade credit insurance market overview during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global trade credit insurance market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global trade credit insurance market is segmented by component into product, services; by coverages into whole turnover coverage, single buyer coverage; by application into domestic, exports; by industry vertical into food and beverages, it and telecom, metals and mining, healthcare, energy and utilities, automotive, other industry verticals.

Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the trade credit insurance market size, trade credit insurance market segments, trade credit insurance market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model