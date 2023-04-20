Reunion Rehabilitation Appoints New Medical Directors at Reunion Peoria and Reunion Arlington

/EIN News/ -- PEORIA, Ariz. and ARLINGTON, Texas, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals have opened several new state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, including Reunion Peoria and Reunion Arlington. Both hospitals are dedicated to delivering individualized and compassionate care to patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions. To improve patient outcomes, both Reunion Peoria and Reunion Arlington have selected a new medical director who will manage patient care.



Dr. Terry Bagley will serve as medical director of Reunion Peoria. Dr. Bagley specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation and most recently worked as the medical director for a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Surprise, Arizona. He has also held the position of chief medical officer for a biotechnology company. Bagley earned a medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin before serving for eight years as a physician in the U.S. Army.

Dr. Tanisha Toaston will serve as medical director of Reunion Arlington. Dr. Toaston completed her residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as a fellowship in the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Most recently, Dr. Toaston acted as interim medical director and spinal cord program director at a hospital in Bedford, Texas. She has previously held leadership positions as a rehabilitation medical consultant and medical director for hospitals in Dallas, Texas. Toaston earned a medical degree from Michigan State University.

About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At these state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, clinical teams embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders positive outcomes and the opportunity to return to their active lives with as much independence as possible. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com.

Media Contact:

Nhi Le - nle@brandonholdings.com