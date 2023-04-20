Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Labor dispute between NHO and LO has ended

The Norwegian Labor Union (LO) and The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) have agreed today on a solution to the labor dispute that led to a strike on Monday, April 17.    

Hydro Karmøy and Hydro Årdal will resume normal operations and shipping of products to customers will be resumed. The financial consequences for the company and delays to customers are expected to be limited.  

  

Investor contact:  
Line Haugetraa  
+47 41406376  
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com  

Media contact:  
Halvor Molland  
+47 92979797  
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com 



