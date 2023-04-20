Rhonda Farrah of Help Me Rhonda Now to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we are searching for answers to our problems, for deeper meaning and purpose, most of us tend to look outside of ourselves and the world at hand for solutions. We base our happiness and fulfillment on what TV, our partners, friends, and the Internet tell us and anything we can to get approval or reassurance. With most of us the world on social media platforms, SnapChat, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram we continually post pictures in unhealthy attempts to get validation from others checking obsessively for likes, shares, and comments. We turn our attention outward but the truth is all of that is stopping us from connecting to the deepest part of ourselves, our soul and from realizing that everything we’re searching for is actually within us.

Rhonda Farrah is a highly regarded Alchemist Coach, author, psychotherapist, and sought after speaker.

“Through my coaching work, I’m wholeheartedly and passionately dedicated to awakening hearts, mind, spirit and the innate authentic power that shines brightly within each and every one of us. Our hearts are touched by all things and a deeper truth emerges from our soul because our soul always tells the truth. In our struggles and deep inner urges we evolve, learn, grown and although we can be open to listening to guidance and advice, it’s up to us to allow our inner voice to be heard.”

Inner reflection, Rhonda says, is taking the time to go within and listen, inquire, and explore our own reality. In doing so we must shift our focus to align with our profound we are quiet we can connect with our deeper self.

Rhonda challenges and references the significance of knowing one’s self. Prompted by her own life’s struggles she readily admits how in her earlier years she’s had “crappy life problems,” and goes on to presents her own journey and hardships with straightforwardness, wit, and refreshingly honesty candor. From opening up about her breast cancer struggles to being twice divorced, Instead of letting her problems define her “It awakened me to understand more about myself.”

She began researching all about breast cancer and how it means we don’t nurture ourselves, in fact we tend to forget ourselves in favor of others. She began to eat well nourishing her body with healthy foods and engage in self-care and self-love and today is empowering other women to do the same.

Often, she says her clients ask her, how they too lead an empowered life to which she states “Gratitude plus forgiveness equals living an empowered life. Living the life you want means to think of all you’re grateful for, that you woke up to a lovely morning, that you had coffee, your home, even the sounds of birds chirping. There is gratitude in everything we hold dear.”

Rhonda explains it this way. Empowerment that comes from within helps us find the gifts, blessings, and joy. We can even be grateful for the tough times and sorrow which teach us about our strength and self-love. She encourages us to become silent and listen to our inner wisdom. As such, Rhonda has been transforming the way countless of people relate to their inner thoughts to find the answers they’re seeking whatever they may be within the context of our lives so we too can find joy and reclaim our power.

“I call on God who will come forth to us so we can rise to the magnificence beings that we are. If we can get still enough and silent enough from within, we can clarify what we desire.”

There is a gift and blessing in every horrible thing going on if we choose to know them, she says. This is why the not so good stuff that happens to all of us is here to teach us a lesson and show us how strong we are. In every dark tunnel there is light and something better is on the way as long as we have the ability to love and care for ourselves.

Rhonda reminds us, that we can choose to be a victim or a victor whatever we are going through personally or collectively.

She encourages us to write a letter to someone who has wronged us to say I forgive you and you don’t even have to mail it. Now we have enabled ourselves to heal and move forward with our lives which is beneficial to our mental health and peace and we will radiate happiness with authenticity and resolve.

“You are the master of your fate. That is our immutable truth. We must get out of our comfort zone and live unapologetically because all our lives are part of a bigger plan and we have the responsibility to transform this planet and it begins with love and compassion for ourselves and others. Treat life like its ice cream and enjoy it before it melts.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rhonda M. Farrah in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday April 24th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://helpmerhondanow.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno