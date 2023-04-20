Submit Release
Laramie Region boat ramps are coming back

Caroline Rosinksi, Public Information Specialist (caroline.rosinski@wyo.gov)

April 13, 2023

Laramie - As waters open up around the Laramie Region, anglers and recreationists are setting their sights on boating season. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is in the process of putting boat docks back into local waters. Docks are removed during the winter season to extend their longevity and undergo routine maintenance.

Over the next couple weeks, boat docks will return to Grayrocks Reservoir, Wheatland Reservoir #1 and the Laramie Plains Lakes (Lakes Hattie, Meeboer, Gelatt and Diamond). As long as weather conditions cooperate for deploying docks, Game and Fish aims to have all docks back in the water by April 21. 

Watercraft users should check to make sure their registrations are up to date. As a reminder, motorboats must have current boat registration and Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) decals. 

Users traveling to Wyoming are also reminded that all watercraft must undergo a mandatory AIS inspection before launching. All persons transporting watercraft into the state must stop at an established check station if open. Check station locations and their operating hours are available on the Game and Fish website. AIS inspections are also available at Game and Fish Regional Offices during normal business hours and from private inspectors. If you’re unsure if your watercraft needs to be inspected, additional guidelines can be found on the Game and Fish website.

In the Laramie Region, the Torrington US-26 check station location is open and operating. Check stations on I-80, I-25 and Highway 287 will open on April 13. 

- WGFD -


 

